Campbell guard Chris Clemons drilled a top of the key 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the game to lead the visiting Camels to a 73-72 come-from-behind victory over Charleston Southern in Big South Conference action on Saturday night.
Clemons, the reigning Big South player of the year, finished with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Cory Gensler added 14 points and Andrew Eudy chipped in 11.
In what has become a disturbing trend for the Buccaneers, CSU lost a 14-point second-half lead and later blew a six-point lead with 2:38 remaining to drop to 7-10 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Bucs led for more than 34 minutes of the game.
In all three of CSU’s league losses, the Buccaneers have lost double-digit second half leads. Saturday’s loss, however, stung for coach Barclay Radebaugh more than others.
“Certainly a very, very tough one to lose,” the coach said. “I thought we showed some immature emotions at the end of the game. Lot to learn from. Being poised and executing our plays late in the game. We weren’t good at the end of the game. To sit and tell you this doesn’t sting would be a lie. This one hurts. Hurts a lot.”
Junior guard Christian Keeling paced CSU with 19 points and 10 rebounds while senior forward Travis McConico added 17 points and eight boards. Freshman Dontrell Shuler added 14 points.
After claiming a 43-37 halftime, CSU built a 53-39 lead on Ty Jones’ layup with 16:09 left in the game. Jones finished with 12 points in the game.
The Camels, led by Clemons, whittled the lead to one at 63-62 but the Buccaneers answered to claim a 70-64 lead on Keeling’s fifth trey of the game with 2:38 remaining.
The key moment of the game came with 26 seconds left and CSU holding a 72-68 lead with the ball. An inbounds pass to Phlandrous Fleming resulted in a turnover when Fleming lost his balance and fell out of bounds. Fleming showed his disdain for the call, thinking he was pushed, and the official whistled Fleming for a technical foul. It was the end of a tough night for Fleming, who made just one of 12 shots from the field after a 25-point performance in last week’s win over Longwood.
Clemons hit both free throws then hit the game-winning three-pointer.
“They made the correct call,” Radebaugh said of the technical “It would take a lot for an official to swallow his whistle on that one. I thought that was a call he could make if chose to make it.
“We were edgy all night and emotional. It was so unlike us. We have lot to learn from this. It’s going to be a test of our character to get up from this one.”
Radebaugh has a challenge on hand to keep his team moving forward with a road game at league-leading Radford on Thursday night.
“My whole thing is to keep improving and stay positive,” the coach said. “We will let it simmer down tomorrow and then we talk it out, we learn from it. We teach from it. We don’t blame. We don’t shame. That’s a game we’re up six with two minutes to go and we have to win. We didn’t.”