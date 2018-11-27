CLEMSON — Two days after he unleashed a passionate rant aimed directly at a contingent of Clemson fans who made it known they were upset with his second-ranked Tigers' performance Saturday against South Carolina, Dabo Swinney clarified what he meant.

On Sunday, the Clemson coach used the ACC Championship teleconference to send a message to fans who apparently felt the Tigers' 21-point win over the Gamecocks was a disappointment.

Tuesday, he explained where that passion came from and what he meant by his harangue — in which he even spoke about leaving Clemson — with a nine-minute uninterrupted reflection.

Part of the tirade, Swinney said, was inspired by how badly he felt for former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora. On Sunday, three seasons after leading the Tar Heels into the ACC Championship game, Fedora was fired — a harsh reality Swinney empathized with.

But the majority of the rant was an effort to protect his players from thinking winning isn't enough.

"Our fans are amazing — 98 percent, 98 percent. There's always a small percentage in anything that are just completely out of touch with reality. Fans can have whatever mindset they want to have. But I don't want anything to creep into the culture of our program because our players, they get stuff pushed at them — social media," Swinney began.

"I don't want our players to ever walk off the field — ever — with a win and it so-called feel like a loss. How sad is that? The objective is to win the game. The fun's in the winning and if it ain't fun to win, well man, that's a sad state of affairs."

The fan frustration stemmed from Clemson's performance in the secondary, which looked abysmal, and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had some powerful words of his own to describe the performance of his pass defense — "asinine, pathetic, disgusting, embarrassing and ignorant.”

Swinney also acknowledged it was the Tigers' worst defensive performance of the year. But it was the outside chit-chat that had him fuming, particularly as it pertained to articles he was sent and social media vitriol his players were exposed to.

Shannon Muse, the mother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, tweeted about her son receiving "direct messages of hatred and insulting comments," and Tanner confirmed Tuesday that he had gotten some nasty words, though he was able to laugh it off.

Muse declined to go into specifics about what was said to him other than 'you (stink)' or fans breaking down his game, but the comments hurt his mom.

"I've got to take away her Twitter. That's the first thing I need to do," Muse laughed. "I just read (the messages) out to her as a joke thinking she'd think it's funny and she definitely did not think it was funny.

"It never really affects me, but it definitely affects her because she's like a mama cub."

As he wrapped up his passionate speech, Swinney said he never wanted to be the coach of a program where the mindset is national championship or bust, or that his team has to win by a certain number of points each week for a game to be considered a success.

He was calmer and less animated Tuesday than he was Sunday, but his point remained the same:

"A win is a win and I've just always felt that way and I've always been passionate about that. That's what coach taught me — coach (Gene) Stallings taught me that," Swinney said. "I don't ever want to come in the locker room and have players in there pouting. Hey, we won the game. We'll worry about playing better tomorrow. We won the game. Let’s celebrate. And we do."

He's hoping to celebrate again on Saturday in Charlotte, where the Tigers play Pitt in the ACC Championship Game.

Lawrence, Swinney receive ACC honors

Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the ACC Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. He received second-team All-ACC honors Monday. Lawrence received 57 of 60 possible votes for the freshman honor.

Swinney was named the ACC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career as he has led the program to its best eight-year span in program history. He also earned the honor in 2015, which kicked off the beginning of what has now been three straight College Football Playoff appearances with a fourth one on the horizon. Swinney led the way with 27 votes, ahead of second-place finisher Dino Babers of Syracuse, who received 22.