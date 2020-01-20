The last remaining big in-state prize for the 2020 class is Northwestern wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell (6-4 193).
The Shrine Bowl selection and former East Carolina commitment has seen his recruiting profile elevate in recent weeks with offers from South Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Baylor, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Virginia, Northwestern and others. The Gamecocks want another receiver in the class following the decommitment of Da’Qon Stewart on Jan. 7, and they have set their sights on Caldwell (6-4, 193).
USC receivers coach Bryan McClendon visited Caldwell on Friday, and the receiver will take an official visit the end of the month.
“We’re just in the process in the moment of getting me up there for an official, setting everything up and just getting everything rolling back with this dead period (ending),” Caldwell said. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable with them. We have a strong relationship at this point. I would say we have a pretty strong relationship still. It has gotten better with the consistent texts and things like that. Everything has been going good so far between us.”
Clemson might jump into the race for Caldwell, but as of Thursday night, he said he had not heard much from the Tigers. He said new receivers coach Tyler Grisham did contact him in the days before the national championship game on Monday night. An offer from the Tigers would raise his level of interest in them.
“I would try and take a visit up there, actually,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell has taken official visits to East Carolina, Wake Forest and Baylor, and the coaching change at Baylor has not affected his interest in the Bears as the receivers coach is still there. Those two remain in the hunt along with Tennessee, which could get a visit from him this weekend. The 247Sports composite rating for Caldwell is 3-star and ranks him No. 15 in South Carolina’s 2020 class. This season he had 51 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns.
One of the biggest prospects to visit USC over the weekend, both in stature (6-4, 335) and recruiting profile (4-star) was OL Micah Morris of Kingsland, Ga. Morris came in with his parents for what he estimated to be his sixth visit with the Gamecocks. It was a good opportunity for him to reconnect with the coaches he’s known and the new ones on campus.
“The visit was great,” Morris said. “I was able to see the facilities again, talk to the new coaches, the new strength coach, the new coordinator, get more acclimated with them and more use to them at South Carolina. (OL coach Eric) Wolford told me how bad they want me at South Carolina, and I’d be a great fit.”
Because he’s been to USC so many times in the past, Morris has seen the campus, the dorms and the facilities. So, except for the people, there’s wasn’t much new for him to explore this time.
“I’ve been there so many times, I’ve done everything there is to do there,” Morris said. “The nice thing for me was to see the new guys that came in. They seem like great people, seem to be moving in the right direction.”
USC remains in the lead group for Morris along with Clemson, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Auburn. They are in a solid place with him, but there’s more work for him to do.
“I have to go to all the other schools still and compare to this,” he said. Morris is set to visit Georgia on Feb. 1, and he’ll go to Florida in March. He’ll also visit Alabama at some point. He said Muschamp plans to visit his school this Wednesday or Thursday.
Three-star WR Jaden Alexis (6-1, 175) of Coconut Creek, Fla., made his second visit to USC over the weekend driving up from Florida with his parents. His previous visit was last summer when he attended a Will Muschamp camp.
“The coaches were very genuine, very direct with me, straightforward,” Alexis said. “The players gave me their firsthand experiences. The strength coach was great, lots of knowledge. They have a lot of technology there. The campus also is really nice. I like how it’s in the city. I’m a city boy. The dorm rooms are very nice. And they hey put a lot of effort into the education part, as well. I told coach Muschamp how I like the support staff around him.”
Alexis also spent time with receivers coach McClendon, and the two talked about how he would be used in the offense.
“He would take me under his wing and make sure I learn all the techniques,” Alexis said. “Playing in the SEC, they run a lot of man He would move me around and get me the matchups. He said I’m a really good receiver against man, and that would be me all day, winning my matchups and making big plays.”
This is just the start of the recruiting process for Alexis, but the visit has put the Gamecocks in a good spot with him.
“Very, very positive, they are definitely at the top right now with the other schools,” Alexis said. “I don’t really have a top right now. It’s very early for me, but I really think they’re up there. I was very impressed moving forward. I want to come back and experience it again.”
Alexis is well aware of the Gamecocks’ struggles in 2019, and he knows that life in the SEC is a year by year thing for most of the teams. Neither the Gamecocks’ 2019 resume nor the one they will produce in 2020 will be a factor in his decision, according to Alexis.
“When it comes to the SEC, I know that’s a really hard conference to play in for any team,” Alexis said. “They are rebuilding, and stuff like that really doesn’t bother me because you are playing the best teams in the nation in my mind. No matter what the record is this year or next year, that honestly does not factor into how I look at the team at all. As long as the coaching staff and the players are developing, and it’s a good positive environment in the program, the record doesn’t matter to me, as long as we’re fighting for something better, to get to a national championship and things like that.”
Some of the other offers for Alexis are Virginia, Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi, Utah, Duke, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky and Miami. He plans to visit Georgia Tech, and is set to visit Georgia February 1st. He is looking at a decision in the summer or early fall, and all options are on the table. Alexis said he will sign in December and graduate early. This season, Alexis had 49 catches for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Safety Myzel Williams (6-1, 182) of Deltona, Fla., was offered by USC in December, and the Gamecocks remain his lone Power 5 offer at this point. He’s expecting more to come on board, but that might not matter to him. After visiting with his parents and a teammate Saturday, Williams has his eyes squarely on the Gamecocks.
“No. 1, they are No. 1 right now,” Williams said. “I go to Florida State next week, and depending on how that visit goes, anything can change. But as of right now, because I just enjoyed it so much, South Carolina is No. 1.”
"It went like really good, everything about it was amazing,” Williams said of his visit. “From the tour, looking at the facilities, and talking with coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and coach Muschamp, all of it was good. They like the fact I’m versatile, can play different positions. Coach T-Rob expressed a lot that they like that in their DBs. They like DBs, that can play safety, nickel, corner because they play up to six DBs on the field at times. Guys that can play different positions will get on the field quicker.” But what Williams really liked the most about his visit was how the coaches talked to him and what they had to say. “That was the thing that I liked the most,” Williams said. “The fact that they kept it real with me. They just didn’t tell me the good stuff, they were telling me the facts about it. They just didn’t say it was going to be perfect, they told me how it would be. They just didn’t tell me what I wanted to hear, they told me everything.”
Williams wants to return to USC this summer, possibly for an official visit. He is looking at early in his season on a decision, and he will sign in December though he’s not certain yet on early graduation. Other offers for Williams include Liberty, South Florida, FAU and Charlotte. Florida State, Virginia Tech and Bowling Green also are showing interest. Last season Williams had 28 tackles and 5 interceptions. He has not been ranked in the 247Sports composite at this point.
OL J’marion Jenkins-Gooch (6-8, 330) of Gallatin, Tenn., certainly made a big impression on the USC coaches during his visit Saturday. The 3-star prospect, who attends The King’s Academy in Seymour, Tenn., is ranked by 247Sports composite as the 31st player in the 2021 class in Tennessee, stood out above the rest on the basis of his size alone. But Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who was the first coach to offer Gooch, likes more about him than just his size.
“I had a great conversation with all the coaches, coach Muschamp and coach Wolford,” Gooch said. “He (Wolford) said he likes my athleticism. He just said he could develop me.”
Jenkins-Gooch was impressed with what he saw at USC, calling the facilities the best he’s seen, and he’s also been to Notre Dame, Miami, Auburn and FAU. But he also was impressed by more than the brick, mortar and technology.
“How the staff treats the athletes was pretty nice,” he said. “They treat them like family. Everything was nice.”
Jenkins-Gooch also has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Tulane, West Virginia, Virginia, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Virginia Tech, Miami and Tennessee. But the Gamecocks were the first to step up, and that’s something he’ll remember.
“To be honest, when I first saw it, it was a real big deal for me because I’ll be the first one in my family to go to college,” Gooch said. “I haven’t been to a lot of schools. I don’t know right now (about favorites). I just have a lot of thinking to do right now.”
Jenkins-Gooch said he doesn’t have any other visits planned at this point but he will take an official visit to USC in June. He wants to make his decision by the end of July and will sign in December. He’s not sure yet if he’ll graduate early.
DB Demarko Williams (5-11, 175) of Atlanta attended USC’s first junior day for the 2021 class on Saturday along with his parents, and he learned a lot about the Gamecocks’ defensive plans for him under defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson. And that plan is, there is no plan in terms of a specific position. Which is exactly what Williams wants to hear from coaches.
“I learned a lot about how they run things,” Williams said. “It’s like a home away from home. T-Rob showed me the defensive personnel, the kind of defenses they run and how I would fit at certain positions. Me going to the next level, I would never call myself a corner or a safety. I want to play as much as possible so knowing the whole secondary increases my chances of playing a whole lot. I’m just a DB. I know all the positions around the field and I can increase my chances of playing on the next level.” Williams said from talking to Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp, he got a good feeling about their style of defense and their level of interest in him. “I love it,” Williams said. “To have a coach like coach T-Rob and coach Muschamp, especially coach T-Rob was telling me to stay humble and keep working. And coach Muschamp was just telling me how good a player I am and that I can have a big impact on the defense. You can’t ask for better coaches than those. They are really showing they really like me and I show interest in whoever shows interest in me.”
Williams said he’s still looking over his options and looks forward to taking more visits and talking with more coaches this spring, but he said if he had a top three, USC would be in it. His other offers include Pitt, Minnesota, Georgia State, Wake Forest, Oregon and Toledo. He will visit Georgia State on Monday, and on the 25th he will visit Georgia Tech. Williams said he wants to make his decision going into his senior season, and he will sign in December. He is not sure yet if he will graduate early.
Some other confirmed visitors to USC over the weekend….DE Jacques Hunter of Valdosta, Ga.; WR Daejon Reynolds of Lawrenceville, Ga.; 2022 CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew of Loganville, Ga.; TE Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Fla.; WR Izaiah Guy of Ocala, Fla.; DE Justus Boone of Sumter; RB Thad Franklin of Miami; DE Victoine Brown of Loganville, Ga.; Blythewood WR Noble Cooper.
Franklin is a 4-star prospect who made his first visit to USC, but he’s known running backs coach Thomas Brown for a while.
“I have a relationship with coach Brown because he offered me when he was at Miami, so we’ve been in touch since he left,” Franklin said. “He likes everything, my vision, the way I run thru contact, my feet in the open field and the way I break away. We just have a connection.”
Franklin is rated the No. 11 running back in the country for 2021 in the 247Sports composite, and the No. 25 prospect in Florida. He’s a former Miami commitment who went back on the market Dec. 9. Along with USC and Miami, Franklin also has offers from Virginia Tech, Arkansas, West Virginia, Baylor, LSU, Tennessee, Syracuse, Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan.
“I’m not really focused on a school right now,” Franklin said. “I just want to explore options so I can pick the best choice for me.”
Franklin only went to Miami for games this season. He’s also looking at visits to Kentucky on Jan. 25 and to Florida the weekend after that. He plans to sign in December, but he will not be an early graduate. This season, Franklin rushed for 2,282 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging nearly 8 yards per carry. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,602 yards and 14 touchdowns.
TE Edward Smith of Douglasville, Ga., planned to see Auburn, Tennessee and USC this past weekend.
2022 QB Gunner Stockton of Tiger, Ga., also planned to visit USC on Saturday. Stockton is coached by Jaybo Shaw, the brother of former USC quarterback and new director of player development Connor Shaw, and is close with new USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who offered him while he was at Colorado State.
2022 TE Andre Dollar of Mustang, Okla., stopped by USC on Tuesday. He couldn’t see coaches because the dead period is still on until this weekend. He has an offer from the Gamecocks.
2023 OL Cam Johnson of Seneca planned to visit Auburn, Tennessee and USC over the weekend.
USC is in the top five with former commitment RB Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton, GA and IMG Academy. He released his new top five on Friday and the others on the list are Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State. Carroll was USC’s first commitment for the 2021 class last May, but he decommitted in September. He and the Gamecocks went their separate ways for a while, but the Gamecocks recently resumed the communications and have worked their way back into the picture with him.
USC target RB Henry Parrish of Miami committed to Mississippi after his official visit over the weekend.
USC target TE Michael Trigg has picked up offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee and Florida State. He also holds offers from Georgia, Miami, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Florida and others.
USC offered DE Patrick Tukes (6-3, 270) of McRae, GA. Western Kentucky and Troy also have offered him. Tukes also is a basketball player.
USC offered 4-star WR Dont’e Thornton (6-5, 185) of Baltimore. He originally committed to Penn State. Other offers include Auburn, Colorado, Florida and LSU.
Former Oklahoma commitment QB Brock Vandagriff, who is now drawing USC attention among others, planned to visit Georgia Saturday.
Michigan State offered USC target QB Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga.
USC target LB Gereme Spraggins of Hutchinson JC, Kan., was offered by Texas Tech.
USC is putting in the work with OL Dylan Fairchild (6-5, 285) of Cumming, Ga., and the results thus far are positive for the Gamecocks. The three-star tackle according to the 247Sports composite has camped with the Gamecocks and plans a return visit once his wrestling schedule eases up. Gamecocks offensive line coach Wolford has Fairchild on speed-dial, and the big lineman is responding with like interest.
“We’re still on a good level, we’re talking a good bit and sending me text messages and stuff like that,” Fairchild said. “They are pushing committing, everyone is going to push commitment now. It’s going good for them, it’s going real good. I’m liking South Carolina. Everything is open, all my options are open, but I’m really liking South Carolina. They are doing a great job recruiting me, keeping in touch with me and everything. I’m liking them a lot.”
Fairchild and Wolford are developing a relationship, and he’s learned a little bit about how Wolford would use him if he were to join him in Columbia.
“I’d probably play right tackle for him,” Fairchild said. “We really haven’t talked anything about me going there and the role I would have on the team. I don’t think we’ve gotten to that point yet. But he loves the way I play, loves my drive and the way my work ethic is.”
Fairchild said this summer he likely will attend camps at USC, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. He’s not heard that much from the Tigers but feels things will pick up with them once they see him in camp. Along with USC, he has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, East Carolina, Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State. He said all the schools that had offered prior to the dead period came by his school last month. Fairchild said will not be an early graduate from high school and he would like to make his decision this summer.
Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms took an official visit to Clemson over the weekend. Clemson has offered Helms as a preferred walk-on. Helms also has an offer from South Florida and will take an official visit there next weekend.
Clemson also had in for official visits those December signees who did not enroll early and who had not taken their official visit.
Clemson target LB Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Ga., planned to visit Georgia over the weekend.
Clemson target DE Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif., was offered by Texas and Oklahoma.
Clemson target OL Tommy Brockermeyer of Fort Worth, Texas, was offered by Georgia and added the Bulldogs to his top list along with Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Texas.
USC and Clemson made the short list with TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Va. The Gamecocks like him as a running back and Clemson as a defensive back. The others on his short list are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, West Virginia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee. USC offered him after his sophomore season and Clemson offered last summer.
Clemson target DE Cade Denhoff was offered by Mississippi.
RB Will Shipley of Matthews, N.C., planned to visit Duke and N.C. State over the weekend, and he plans to visit Clemson this Saturday.
South Pointe DB O’Mega Blake was offered by Tennessee. He visited Saturday.
Blythewood ATH Brandon Edwards was offered a PWO opportunity by USC. He said the Gamecocks like him as a safety or a slot receiver.
CB Cameron Martin of Greer committed to North Greenville.
Gaffney DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Myrtle Beach WE JJ Jones visited Tennessee Saturday. Jones also picked up an offer from Virginia Tech. Dawkins plans to visit Virginia Tech this Saturday.
Saluda WR Dallan Wright was offered by Gardner-Webb.
Coastal Carolina offered Dutch Fork WR Devin Hyatt.
Chapin OL Thornton Gentry was offered by Coastal Carolina.
Belton-Honea Path SAF Bralyn Oliver was offered by East Carolina.
OL Prestin Hawkins, formerly of Indian Land and now in Charlotte, planned to visit Tennessee Saturday.
Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins visited Tennessee Saturday.
Blythewood OL Trevor Timmons received an invite to North Carolina’s spring game this April. He has an offer from Illinois and is also drawing interest from USC, NC State, Florida State, Michigan State and Coastal Carolina.
Basketball
Clemson target 6-6 Alex Fudge of Jacksonville was offered by DePaul.