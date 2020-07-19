Cainhoy HS grad Robert Porcher basks in SC Football Hall of Fame glow

By his fourth season in the NFL, Robert Porcher was already an established starter for the Detroit Lions.

In three short seasons, Porcher had gone from an unknown first-round draft pick out of tiny South Carolina State University to a solid NFL contributor. He wanted more. He was far from satisfied with just making an NFL roster or being just another defensive lineman for the Lions.

The former Cainhoy High School star wanted Detroit fans to remember his name long after his career came to an end.

It was during a practice that season in 1995 that Porcher noticed Barry Sanders all by himself on a parallel field running gassers, the least favorite conditioning drill for any football player. By 1995, Sanders was a perennial all-pro running back on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

“I was a starter, my job was pretty secure, but I wasn’t really pleased with my development,” Porcher said. “I knew I could be better. I wanted to be more than I was. I remember watching Barry running these sprints during one of the defensive periods when the offense is supposed to be on the sidelines resting and wondering why the best running back in the NFL was doing all this extra work."

Porcher pondered.

"Maybe Barry was the best running back because of the extra work he was putting in," he recalls thinking. "I thought I was doing enough, but I realized I wasn’t.”

The next day, while the offense was working on their portion of the game plan and Porcher had a break, instead of taking a knee, and searching for water, he started to run his own.

“I went from gassers to eventually running 100-yard sprints,” Porcher said. “As soon as I committed myself, my career took off.”

Over the next six seasons, Porcher was among the most feared pass rushers in the NFL, recording 68 sacks, including five seasons with double-digit sacks. Porcher was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1997, 1999 and 2001) and finished his NFL career with 95½ sacks, which still stands as a franchise record.

Next week, Porcher will be inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame along with former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier, former Citadel and Furman head coach Art Baker, former USC and NFL standout Willie Scott and former Clemson and NFL star Charlie Waters. The ceremony, which had been scheduled for July 23, has been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

“Anytime that I’m recognized for my contributions as a football player, it’s always an honor,” said Porcher, who lives in Charlotte and runs a trucking and logistics company. “When you’re playing, you don’t realize what kind of impact you are having, so I’m truly blessed to be recognized and to go in with such a great class. Coach Spurrier is one of the all-time great coaches, a coach I really idolized, so to be in the same class as coach Spurrier is truly an honor.”

Not bad for a guy who had just two college scholarships offers coming out of Cainhoy High School.

Cainhoy, 200 students

Porcher, 50, spent most of his childhood in Mount Pleasant. He went to Wando High School for 2½ years, but played just one season of junior varsity football for the Warriors. His family moved to the city of Wando in Berkeley County during his junior year, and he transferred to Cainhoy High School, which barely had 200 students in the late 1980s.

Porcher decided to give football another chance and played for Cainhoy during his senior season. He was good enough to catch the eye of coaches at Tennessee State and S.C. State.

“The reason I didn’t get more scholarship offers was because I only played varsity football that one year,” Porcher said. "I think if I'd played another year, maybe, I'd have gotten a better look."

Porcher signed with Tennessee State and played two years for the Tigers before transferring to Orangeburg to play for Willie Jeffries.

“There was just something about coach Jeffries that made you want to play for him,” Porcher said.

Porcher was a late bloomer with the Bulldogs. Going into his senior season at S.C. State, Jeffries knew that Porcher had more to give.

“Robert was a good player, but I felt like he wasn’t realizing his full potential,” Jeffries said. “I think everyone on the coaching staff knew he could play in the NFL.”

Before the season began, Jeffries and defensive line coach George Wheeler sat down with their pupil and implored him to work harder.

“We laid down the law with Robert,” Jeffries said. “We told him he was going about 80 percent of what he could be doing. I’m sure he thought he was giving 100 percent, but he wasn’t.”

Porcher didn’t get mad. He didn’t pout. He didn’t talk about transferring.

He went back to work.

“A lot of the players today would probably transfer if you talked to them like that, but Robert wasn’t like that at all,” Jeffries said.

Porcher spent his senior season terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

“Robert literally made one tackle from Florida A&M cry during a game because he couldn’t block him,” Jeffries remembers.

NFL scouts began to take notice. At 6-3 and 275-pounds, Porcher’s quickness and athleticism made him a prototype defensive rush specialist.

“I mean, the top scouts were coming, and by the end of the season, Robert had turned himself into a first-round pick,” Jeffries said.

Porcher was taken by the Lions in the first round with the 26th overall pick. He spent the next 13 seasons in Detroit.

“At first, I wanted to prove that I belonged in the NFL and that Lions didn’t make a mistake taking a kid from an historic black college in the first round,” Porcher said. “That drove me the first few years of my career. When I got over that hump, I wanted to be one of the team leaders, then I wanted to finish my career as the all-time sack leader for the Lions.”

Porcher can still remember his first NFL sack against the Washington Redskins nearly three decades ago. Washington was coming off a Super Bowl championship the season before, and the game was on national television at RFK Stadium.

“When you live in Charleston, you are either a Washington, Atlanta or Dallas fan,” Porcher said. “Those were the only games on TV. This was before the Carolina Panthers came along. I remember I couldn’t sleep the night before, and, running onto the field, all I could think about was, ‘God, if this is a dream, don’t ever wake me up.’”

Porcher admits that lining up across from the 6-7, 300-pound All Pro offensive lineman Joe Jacoby was a bit nerve wracking.

“You just don’t realize how big he is until you get on the field against him,” Porcher said. “He was huge, and I knew, if he got his hands on me, there was no way I was getting to the quarterback. I knew I had to be faster than him.”

Late in the second quarter, Porcher finally was able to get around Jacoby and sack Washington quarterback Mark Rypien.

The first thought that went through Porcher’s head was not that he’d made his first NFL sack, but the reaction from his friends back in Wando watching the game on TV.

“My cousin owns this joint called Lucky’s, and every Sunday they watch the NFL games on TV,” Porcher said. “All I could think about was everybody back at Lucky’s going crazy, high-fiving each other because Pat Summerall and John Madden had just said my name. That was back when you recorded games on VHS tapes. I’ll pop that tape in and listen to John Madden say, ‘I like this rookie, he’s fast.’”

Football loyalty

Porcher never forget where he came from. Each season, he’d fly Jeffries and his wife up to Detroit for at least one game.

“Robert is still the same person he was when he played for us,” Jeffries said. “He hasn’t changed, and that’s a great quality to have.”

Porcher has few regrets about his NFL career. One, however, was that he may have retired too soon.

“Physically, I was still able to play at a high level,” Porcher said. “I could have played two or three more years. I was just mentally burned out. I would have liked to have gotten to 100 sacks. Not many players in the NFL have 100 career sacks, but I think my career turned out OK.”

Plenty good enough to land in the S.C. Football Hall of Fame.