CAA plan will reduce College of Charleston's travel costs, but also cut conference games

When Furman announced in May that it was dropping baseball because of budget issues brought on by the coronavirus, College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts was stunned.

As the days went by, more athletic departments began to make similar decisions to slash budgets and cut programs.

“It was pretty obvious that the landscape of college athletics had shifted because of the pandemic,” Roberts said.

The Colonial Athletic Association is hoping to avoid a similar scenario with its member schools.

The CAA announced Wednesday that it has adopted a new scheduling concept for Olympic team sports programs during the 2020-21 season to cut travel costs for member schools.

Under the Extreme Flexibility Model (EFM), each CAA institution will play the minimum number of contests per sport to meet NCAA requirements and has the option of scheduling additional games up to the NCAA maximum.

CAA members will not be required to play schools within the conference during the regular season. CAA members in the same geographical region would have the ability to play multiple games against each other.

“We are in a period of time in which there are still more questions than answers,” said CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “I am confident that when the time is appropriate our institutions’ presidents and chancellors, working in conjunction with federal, state and local governments, will guide each of our campuses through the resocialization process. As our athletic departments participate in that process, the EFM provides the CAA with the best opportunity to play regular season contests during the 2020-21 academic year.”

Baseball, softball, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer will be affected at College of Charleston. The Cougars men’s and women’s basketball teams are not included in the plan.

“Honestly this model makes a lot of sense considering the new normal that we are facing now,” Roberts said. “There have been other conferences around us that have adopted similar approaches. I think this gives everyone the flexibility to do what’s right for their school.”

With a geographical footprint that stretches from Charleston to Boston, the CAA spreads across nearly 1,000 miles along the east coast. Travel expenses for an entire athletic department can easily surpass $1 million during a calendar year.

Roberts said not playing CAA members like Northeastern (Boston), Hofstra (New York) and Drexel (Philadelphia) makes financial sense. The Cougars are not expected to schedule CAA members James Madison, William & Mary, Towson and Delaware as well.

“We won’t have to get on a plane and fly to Boston or New York,” Roberts said. “That’s going to help our bottom line at the end of the year.”

Charleston will schedule games against CAA members UNC Wilmington and Elon, and may play them multiple times during the year, especially in baseball.

“The plan is to have home-and-home series with Elon and Wilmington in baseball,” Roberts said.

The CAA will host conference tournaments to determine which schools will get the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bids. The format and eligibility for those tournaments will be determined in the coming weeks.

Cougars baseball coach Chad Holbrook said he’s currently working on the 2021 schedule. Holbrook said he expects there to be more games against teams from the Sun Belt and Southern Conference and perhaps Power 5 conference schools that are closer to the area.

“We’ve got some of the schedule done, but we are kind of waiting to see what the other conferences in our geographical area are going to do,” Holbrook said. “We’re very blessed to have some outstanding teams in our area.”

Roberts said there are no plans to cut salaries within the athletic department or teams for next year.

“President (Andrew) Hsu has done a great job since the start of the pandemic has emphasized protecting people and programs across the university,” Roberts said. “The projections for our enrollment appear to be steady and I think as long as we open up safely in the fall we’re going to be OK.

"The president and board of trustees will make the final decisions on salaries, but no pay cuts have been discussed. There’s no plan to drop any sports. Those things are not on the table and hopefully they never will be.”