Kyle Busey and Kristin Tanner earned top honors by winning their respective open categories at the South Carolina Governor’s Cup of Surfing, which concluded Sunday at the Washout on Folly Beach.
It was the fourth state championship for Busey, a Charleston native who threw in a few aerial maneuvers to claim a finals field comprised of some of the state’s most decorated surfers. It was the second title for Tanner, also a Charleston native, who used two days of solid surfing to better her third-place result last year.
Waves on Saturday’s opening day were 4 feet and higher, making for ideal conditions. Swells dropped to 2 to 3 feet Sunday. “It was a little smaller (Sunday), but we still had clean conditions,” said Marshall DePass, director of the ESA’s Southern South Carolina District, which covers the Lowcountry. “And the surfing was still off the charts.”
Other top division winners included Cory Jackson in Men’s Longboard and Men’s Shortboard, and Vivian Jordan in Women’s Shortboard. Defending Men’s Open champion Chris Costa edged Busey for the Masters Shortboard title.
Tanner won the Wahine Open division over Kayella Youngblood and Chloe Simons. Tanner also claimed the Ladies’ Shortboard title, and finished second to Olivia Dilling in the Women’s Longboard division.
Busey, regarded as perhaps the best surfer the Charleston area has ever produced, claimed the Men’s Open division over Costa and four-time winner Anthony Osment. A series of aerial maneuvers proved the difference for Busey, who operates Carolina Salt Surf Lessons and has won state titles in two of the last three years.
“We had some of the best surfers in the area in the Open division,” DePass said. “It’s the premier event, we definitely had the best surfers, and the best one won for sure. The vibe on the beach was awesome.”
2018 Governor’s Cup of Surfing
The Washout, Folly Beach
RESULTS (All finalists listed)
Menehune U14 Longboard: 1. Mako Musilunas; 2. Jackson Bloess; 3. Siddiq Nawabi; 4. Anthony Jackson; 5. Cole Dilling; 6. Porter Balderson
Jr. Women U18 Longboard: 1. Bree Labiak; 2. Kayella Youngblood; 3. Bailey Kaiser; 4. Cailyn Hager; 5. Hampden Thomas; 6. Chloe Simons
Jr. Men U18 Longboard: 1. Jasper Millis; 2. Jack Spahr; 3. Avery Fun; 4. Griffin Jackson; 5. Ronan Lurkin
Women's Longboard: 1. Olivia Dilling; 2. Kristin Tanner
Men's Longboard: 1. Cory Jackson; 2. Hartley DePass
Masters Longboard: 1. Todd Youngblood; 2. Jimmy Kaiser; 3. Phil Jackson; 4. Mik Musilunas
Legends Longboard: 1. Kai Dilling; 2. Paul Martin; 3. Lucky Moyer; 4. Marshall DePass; 5. Andy Avant; 6. Bryan Spahr; 7. Charlie Stonecypher
Grand Legends Longboard: 1. Wilton Jordan; 2. Norman Godley; 3. Thornton White
Boys U12 Shortboard: 1. Palladin Pelliccia; 2. Mako Musilunas; 3. Cole Dilling; 4. Jasper Fun
5. Charlie Abraham; 6. Drew Balderson
Girls U12 Shortboard: 1. Libby-Kate Hammel
Girls U14 Shortboard: 1. Krista-Grace Hammel; 2. Ella Bethard
Boys U14 Shortboard: 1. Palladin Pelliccia; 2. Mako Musilunas; 3. Jackson Bloess; 4. Porter Balderson
5. Jasper Fun; 6. Peyton Shaw
GirlsU16 Shortboard: 1. Krista-Grace Hammel; 2. Bree Labiak; 3. Ashton Loring; 4. Chloe Simons
Boys U16 Shortboard: 1. Ben Allen; 2. Jackson Bloess; 3. Cam Davis; 4. Griffin Jackson; 5. Wyatt Deaton; 6. Brycen DePass
Jr. Women U18 Shortboard: 1. Hampden Thomas; 2. Bree Labiak; 3. Natalie Scarpa; 4. Kelsey Hansen; 5. Ashton Loring; 6. Cailyn Hager
Jr. Men U18 Shortboard: 1. Jasper Millis; 2. Harrison Billhorn; 3. Jack Spahr; 4. Ben Allen; 5. Brycen DePass; 6. Jake Stradling
Women's Shortboard: 1. Vivian Jordan
Ladies Shortboard: 1. Kristin Tanner; 2. Olivia Dilling; 3. Rhi Scarpa
Men's Shortboard : 1. Cory Jackson; 2. Bryant Thomas; 3. Hartley DePass; 4. Ellison Thomas; 5. William Wert; 6. Kimble Youngblood; 7. Benjamin DuPree
Masters Shortboard: 1. Chris Costa; 2. Kyle Busey; 3. Caleb Costa; 4. Phil Jackson
Sr. Men Shortboard: 1. Todd Youngblood; 2. Jimmy Kaiser; 3. Randy Lackey; 4. Jeff Wasselchalk; 5. Mik Musilunas
Legends Shortboard: 1. Kai Dilling; 2. Paul Martin; 3. Charlie Stonecypher; 4. Marshall DePass
5. Bryan Spahr; 6. Andy Avant; 7. Lucky Moyer
Grand Legends Shortboard: 1. Wilton Jordan; 2. Thornton White; 3. Norman Godley; 4. Milton Costa
Open Bodyboard: 1. Charlie Stonecypher; 2. Mako Musilunas; 3. Kimble Youngblood; 4. Jose Hill; 5. Griffin Jackson; 6. Brycen DePass
SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard): 1. Hartley DePass; 2. Morgan Hurley; 3. Bryan Spahr
Wahine Open: 1. Kristin Tanner; 2. Kayella Youngblood; 3. Chloe Simons; 4. Natalie Scarpa; 5. Hampden Thomas; 6. Krista-Grace Hammel
Men's Open: 1. Kyle Busey; 2. Chris Costa; 3. Anthony Osment; 4. Todd Youngblood; 5. Hartley DePass; 6. Kai Dilling