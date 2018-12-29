Burke High's loss in Saturday's Modie Risher championship could easily be chalked up to a bad first quarter.
But head coach Deon Richardson isn't one to make excuses.
“They jumped out to an early lead and that made it hard for us to get back into it,” he said about his team's 60-40 blowout loss to the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes.
The Bulldogs matched Dutch Fork's intensity in the other three frames, losing them by a slim 38-36 score.
But unfortunately for the hosts of annual tournament, the first quarter put the game out of reach. Burke struggled to find a rhythm, while Dutch Fork was hitting on all cylinders and ended the period with a 22-4 lead.
Burke found some life in the second. The highlight of the quarter came when Khyree Thompson hit a jump shot, stole the inbound pass, and made a layup in a matter of a few seconds.
The junior was fouled on that play and also hit the free throw. He finished the game with a team-high 15 points.
Plays like that showed Richardson that his players weren't going to give up. However, he said, the lesson is clear: no team can expect to win when they fall that far behind so early.
“I'm happy with how we stayed competitive with our defense,” Richardson said. “We're still a young team, so we know we’re going to get better.”
With the win, Dutch Fork became the second Columbia-area team to win the Modie Risher Classic in as many years. Lexington High took home the gold last year.
"This was a great tournament win for us, and a big boost as we prepare for regional play," said Bret Jones, the Silver Foxes’ head coach. “It was a good measuring stick that our guys will learn from."
Earlier in the day, Fort Dorchester claimed third place in the tournament, handing a 65-39 defeat to Cane Bay.
Florida-based Spruce Creek routed Swansea 73-33 to take fifth place. Colleton County placed seventh in the three-day tournament, while Baptist Hill finished in last place.