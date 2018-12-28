Tied at 35 apiece heading into the fourth, and a spot in the championship game awaiting the winner, the Burke High Bulldogs rose to the occasion.
It wasn't a 20-point blowout at halftime like Thursday's game against Baptist Hill.
Friday's opponent, the Cane Bay Cobras, gave the Bulldogs everything they had in the semifinal round of the Modie Risher Classic.
Even near the end, Cane Bay banked a three off the glass, pulling to within five with 45 seconds on the clock.
But Burke iced the game with two clutch free throws in the final seconds to secure the 56-50 win on their home court. The Bulldogs will play Dutch Fork in Saturday’s championship game.
“They played well and we have to give them credit,” said Cliff Washburn, Cane Bay’s head coach. “We kept it close so I’m proud of how we fought. But we know we have some work to do before we enter regional play.”
Burke set a defensive tone early, pressuring Cane Bay throughout the game the second the Cobras touched the ball.
The Bulldogs took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter. But instead of building a substantial lead before the half like they did against Baptist Hill on Thursday, Burke had to fight every step of the way, said head coach Deon Richardson.
From forcing multiple jump balls, to creating turnovers that led to breakaway dunks, both teams refused to let up.
“It was an intense game,” Richardson said. “I think we did a good job of stepping up to the challenge and staying competitive.”
The Cobras took 26-23 lead into the half, and got up by as many as seven in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs pulled it back even heading into the fourth. And in that final frame, they hit big shots down the stretch to get the win.
Rahmel Bell led Burke with 13 points, followed by Khyree Thompson with 12 points. For Cane Bay, Nathaniel Sessions posted a game-high 14 points, with Greg Williams adding another 10.
Burke now turns to Dutch Fork, an Irmo-based team that pummeled Fort Dorchester in a 63-47 rout on Friday. They’ll play Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
“We missed 12 free throws tonight and 14 layups,” Richardson said. “We need to clean that up and we’ll have a good shot Saturday if we do.”
Cane Bay will fight for third place in a 7 p.m. game against Fort Dorchester.