It sounds cliché, but Coach Deon Richardson thought his Burke High Bulldogs could’ve played better in their first round win of the annual Modie Risher Classic.
They executed the little things, but the Bulldogs left a lot of easy layups out there en route to a 49-27 win over the Baptist Hill Bulldogs, Richardson said.
Four Lowcountry schools – Baptist Hill, Burke, Fort Dorchester, and Cane Bay – played in the eight-team tournament. The latter three advanced in the winner’s bracket after impressive wins on Thursday, while Florida-based Spruce Hill, Dutch Fork and Colleton County will join the Bobcats in the consolation bracket.
Drawing the late game against Baptist Hill, the Bulldogs defended home court by forcing turnovers and dominating the offensive glass.
Missed shots turned into second chance layups and free throws for Burke, especially in the first half when they scored more than 10 points by tracking their own rebounds.
“We go over rebounding a lot in practice, so I think we did a good job with that,” Richardson said. “But we have to clean up some of those misses and that just comes with being a young team.”
The game started out slow, with Burke holding onto a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Then, the Bulldogs made their run, outscoring the Bobcats 21-4 in the second quarter.
They capped off the outburst with a half-court shot from Monquese Jenkins as time expired, giving them a 31-10 lead going into halftime.
The Bulldogs kept their lead in the second half, offsetting Baptist Hill’s scoring with buckets of their own.
Junior Khyree Thompson was the high point man for Burke with 12 points, followed by Rahmel Bell and Carlos Thorne who each had seven.
“It was a good win for us,” Richardson added. “We were put out in the first round last year, so it’s good to get into the second round and have a shot at winning this thing.”
The Bulldogs now have a 8:30 p.m. date on Friday with Cane Bay, who advanced after a narrow, 45-43 win over Swansea in Thursday’s opening round.
Fort Dorchester skated to a 58-43 win over Spruce Hill and turns its attention to Dutch Fork, who blew out Colleton County in a 72-48 victory. That game starts at 7 p.m.
In the consolation bracket, Colleton will play Spruce Creek at 4 p.m., followed by Baptist Hill versus Swansea at 5:30 p.m.