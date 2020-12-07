Brown's big game helps Citadel rout Columbia International

Hayden Brown had a career-high 31 points and 21 rebounds as The Citadel easily defeated Columbia International 96-57 on Monday night at McAlister Field House.
Brown shot 4 for 6 from deep and added seven assists. His 21 rebounds set a modern-day school record, breaking Patrick Elmore's mark of 20 on Feb. 5, 1990, against Davidson. He ranks fourth all-time in a single game for the Bulldogs behind Keith Stowers (23 in 1961 and 22 in 1962) and Dick Martini (22 in 1965).
The 21 rebounds are also a high this season in Division I.
Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (4-0), who are off to their first 4-0 start since the 1984-85 season. Kaiden Rice and Brent Davis each had 11 points.
Julio Rodriguez had 12 points for the Rams.
The Bulldogs used runs of 27-10 and 17-5 in the first half to put the game out of reach early. After The Citadel took a 54-29 lead into halftime, back-to-back 3-pointers by Abee and Brown early in the second half helped the lead grow to 32.
Jackson Gammons hit two more 3-pointers as the lead ballooned to 42 with seven minutes left, and the Bulldogs led by as much as 43 after 3-pointers by Dylan Engler and Jerry Higgins III.
The Citadel finished 18 of 32 from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs next host Carver Bible College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.