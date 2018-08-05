Sea breezes kicked up just in time at the 128th annual Rockville Regatta on Sunday, taking the edge off the heat and making for good sailing off Wadmalaw Island.
Prentice Brower took home first place in the featured Sea Island One Design at Rockville, while Stan LaRoache won the coveted Ellis Award for the season, garnering the most points in the SIOD fleet for regattas at James Island, Hobcaw, Charleston and Carolina Yacht Club.
Sam Gervais was third in Sea Island One at Rockville.
Frickie Martschink took first place in the Moths, an antique class of boats preserved in Charleston. Charlie Frasch was first in Sunfish, and and Phil Hanckel took the Y-Flyer class.
"On Saturday, we started very light and the first race was extremely light," said Harvey McCormick of the Sea Island Yacht Club. "For the second and third races, we have a very good sea breeze. And today we started just as the sea breeze began, we had two good races."
McCormick said a spectator fleet of about 50 boats was on hand for Saturday's races, with fewer out Sunday.
Rockville Regatta Results
Sea Island One Design
1. Prentice Brower
2. Stan LaRoache
3. Sam Gervais
Moth
1. Frickie Martschink
2. Mark Saunders
3. Lewis Hay
Sunfish
1. Charlie Frasch
1. Randall Stoney
3. Jack McKenzie
Y-Flyers
1. Phil Hanckel
2. Bob Turner