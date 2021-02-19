Brett Gardner signs 1-year, $4 million deal with New York Yankees

Brett Gardner wanted it, and so did the New York Yankees. Both parties were happy after agreeing Feb. 19 on a 1-year deal that will put the 37-year-old outfielder from Holly Hill in pinstripes again.

Just in time for 2021 spring training.

The Yankees drafted Gardner out of the College of Charleston in the third round of the 2005 draft. The last remaining member of New York's 2009 World Series champions, he has played 13 seasons with the Yankees and will make $4 million this season, according to ESPN and other reports.

Gardner was a free agent after hitting .223 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in in the short 2020 season. But New York general manager Brian Cashman repeatedly said during the winter that the club wanted Gardner back.

He had career highs in homers (28) and RBIs (74) in 2019.

Gardner, whose father Jerry played minor league baseball, has a career WAR (Wins Above Replacement) of 43.0, 19th among active major leaguers.

He ranks high on several Yankees career lists, including third (behind Derek Jeter and Rickey Henderson) in stolen bases (270).

An offseason resident of Summerville, Gardner has 1,384 career hits.