New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was the hero on Oct. 3, 2017.
The humble guy from Holly Hill homered in the second inning of an intense, American League wild-card playoff game, giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead over the Minnesota Twins. New York won the game, 8-4.
On Wednesday night, exactly one year to the day, the former College of Charleston standout sat on the bench as his teammates played another win-or-go-home playoff game, this time against the Oakland Athletics.
The Yankees won 7-2, with Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and recently acquired Andrew McCutchen all starting in the outfield. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton was the designated hitter.
Gardner went in for McCutchen late in the game. But the non-start could be the new norm for the 35-year-old who played in 47 of the team’s 49 playoff games since his 2008 debut. He started most of those games.
“It’s obviously a little different, but the most important thing is just staying prepared and staying engaged and not worrying too much about things that you can’t control,” Gardner told the New York Post on Tuesday. “You pull for your guys out there on the field, and I’ll just be ready for whatever role they possibly could use me for. It’s all I can do.”
Gardner batted .236 this season, his lowest average since his rookie year. He did hit 12 home runs, but Stanton hit a team-high 38 homers, and Judge and Hicks each hit 27.
When the Yankees acquired McCutchen on Aug. 31, it was clear there was going to be competition for playing time.
If Wednesday’s role as a backup is the plan throughout the playoffs, Gardner said he’ll embrace it and be ready to hit the field when his number is called.
That could come as early as Friday, when New York opens a best-of-five series against the rival Boston Red Sox.
“Whatever role I’m asked to help out with, I’m just happy to be here in the postseason,” he said.
It is unclear what the future holds for Gardner. His four-year, $52-million contract expires after this season. The Yankees could pick up a fifth-year option, but with such a loaded outfield, New York might opt not to spend the $13.5 million it would cost to bring Gardner back next season.
Regardless, Gardner has put together a solid career in pinstripes. The third-round pick in the 2005 draft won a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009, played in the 2015 MLB All-Star Game, and captured a Gold Glove in 2016.
Off the field, Gardner is well known for his philanthropy. In 2017, he was nominated by his team for the second straight year for the MLB Roberto Clemente Award, given to one player in the league who exhibits character and philanthropy in the community.
Gardner lives in Summerville during the offseason. He annually visits the MUSC Children’s Hospital and works with Ronald McDonald House, which provides temporary lodging and support for eligible families of seriously ill children.