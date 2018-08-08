CLEMSON — There was only one quarterback Wednesday at Clemson who could momentarily divert the attention away from Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant and practice No. 5 of fall camp for the Tigers' football team.
He just so happens to be 48 years old, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and was on the Tigers' campus for the majority of the day Wednesday.
His name is Brett Favre.
"Yeah, man!" Clemson coach Dabo Swinney exclaimed, talking about the Green Bay Packers legend. "He was excited to come and had never been here before. So it was great."
No big deal...just Brett Favre hanging out at practice today. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Xg6kds2mQl— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2018
Indeed, Swinney invited one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game to campus Wednesday, where Favre spoke with the Clemson team at its morning meeting, then followed the Tigers to practice around 4:00 p.m.
Swinney explained that while the two actually played against each other in college in 1990 — Swinney as a sophomore at Alabama and Favre as a senior at Southern Mississippi — they had actually never met until earlier this spring when Swinney was at at event in Hattiesburg, Miss. The event was held at Southern Mississippi, Favre was there too, and the two got to chatting. After hitting it off for about an hour, the duo exchanged numbers and Swinney reached out to him about possibly speaking to his team one day during fall camp this year.
In the morning meeting, Favre told the Tigers all sorts of stories from his playing days, then opened it up to a question and answer session where players, including Swinney's son, Will, were able to ask him questions and pick his brain.
Then at practice, donning a gray T-shirt and a hat, Favre still had it with his spiral as he threw the football around himself with Clemson coaches.
#WRU with a guy who has a gold jacket. Great having Brett Favre in Tiger Town. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/zuBwb1qtqn— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2018
"I can say one of my goals was to catch a pass from Brett Favre. I didn't quite get to do it the way I wanted to, but it happened (Wednesday) so that was kind of neat," Swinney said. "I throw with a manager every day — that's just kind of my little routine because when I was a receivers coach all those years, I must have thrown 200 balls a day and that's what I did for years.
"I traded out the manager today for Brett Favre. That was a little different velocity coming at me."