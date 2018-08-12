CLEMSON — For eight days, Clemson's esteemed defense did its part.
In the 'Paw Drill,' a physical warmup the Clemson football team conducts featuring three offensive linemen against three defensive linemen as a running back tries to slip through unscathed, the Tigers' defense dominated. So much so that freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas even physically picked up a teammate and slung him to the ground.
In practice, the Tigers' defensive unit opened the first eight days of fall camp disciplined with no question about its dominance. That side of the ball looked consistent and knowledgeable. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables seemed pleased.
But Saturday?
Saturday was a different story, when Clemson's football team suited up for its first intrasquad scrimmage of the fall period in Memorial Stadium.
Saturday belonged to the offense from the first drive until the last, something that became evident when Kelly Bryant marched his unit downfield for a 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. Saturday had Venables irked.
So, what exactly went wrong?
Allow him to explain:
"We just kind of played really inconsistent," Venables began, before rattling off a list of transgressions against his unit. "The second group came out and went three-and-out, so they came back and played well and we come back and get the same thing — get the third down and had a good eye — (but) jumped offsides. We lined up offsides another time. Had a face mask. Three-deep coverage, we had somebody run by us, and the next couple drives were just very inconsistent.
"From what I saw in the first eight days, it hasn't really been back and forth. The guys have really played well the first eight days. (Saturday), I think just inconsistent. Just discipline."
Those issues didn't seem to discriminate between specific position groups.
As a defensive line, Venables said it was "hard to tell" but added that unit was "not nearly good enough" and even mentioned that redshirt freshman defensive end Logan Rudolph was dismissed from practice when he took a swipe at a teammate. That lack of discipline was not tolerated.
The secondary, running thin with freshman cornerback Mario Goodrich injured and junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen out for the day at a funeral, didn't seem to make any huge impressions and had Venables back to worrying about depth there. It certainly did not help that freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross stole the day with not one but two one-handed catches in traffic that left jaws dropping.
As for the linebackers, Venables seemed to be the most pleased with that unit in particular — specifically crediting Judah and J.D. Davis, Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph for all having good days, but of course, one position is not enough to make up for an entire defense.
In the running game, the Tigers' defense gave up big yardage to sophomore running back Travis Etienne and true freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon, who just arrived on campus this summer, with two large runs - one for 50 yards and one for about 30.
While Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was thrilled to see his offense own the day against such a stout defense, it did disappoint him that there was not more balance.
The Tigers will have a situational scrimmage Tuesday and then another full scrimmage Thursday, where both Swinney and Venables will look for the defense to right the ship.
"Coaching a position group for a long time, I used to walk off from a scrimmage, and if my guys had a great day, I'm like, 'Yeah, man, the guys had a great day' and feel good about it ... I ain't worried if them defensive backs had a bad day, I'm worried about my guys had a great day," Swinney, the former wide receivers coach, said. "But I hate those days as a head coach. I really do.
"I like it when it's a little more balanced. That's what I prefer."