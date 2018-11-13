Jarrell Brantley was making up for lost time.
A year ago, Brantley missed the game against Rhode Island because of a knee injury. The 68-62 loss to the Rams was a game many in a Cougars' uniform thought they would have won had Brantley been in the lineup.
As it turns out, maybe they were correct.
Brantley scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Grant Riller added 14 points, 12 in the second half, to lead College of Charleston past Rhode Island 66-55 Tuesday night before a crowd of 4,276 at TD Arena.
The Cougars improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Rams fell to 1-1.
“It was definitely one of the games I wish I could have played last year,” Brantley said. “But this is a totally different team, they are a totally different team and it’s a different year. I’m just glad we came out with the win.”
The Rams were determined to shut down Riller, who came into the game averaging 27.5 points a game. Instead of forcing shots that were not there, Riller was content to get his teammates involved. He finished with a career-high six assists.
“I’m more than just a scorer,” said Riller, who had just two points at halftime. “I was just trying to make the right play in the first half. I’m more than just a one-dimensional player. I believe I can help the team in a lot of ways and hopefully, I showed that tonight.”
Trending Up
- College of Charleston coach Earl Grant wanted to see the Cougars play better defensively after their 77-74 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.
Grant felt that the Cougars allowed the Catamounts to have too many uncontested looks at the basket.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday night against Rhode Island. The Rams shot 34 percent from the floor and just 10 percent (2 of 20) from 3-point range.
“They bought into what we needed to correct from Saturday’s game to this game,” Grant said. “They really paid attention to the adjustments and corrections we made defensively. We played with a lot of energy and passion and played at a very high level defensively.”
- Sophomore Brevin Galloway continues to make the most of his opportunities with senior guard Marquise Pointer still sidelined with an injured elbow.
Galloway was coming off a career-high 17-point effort in Saturday’s win over Western Carolina. The Anderson native followed that up with 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field and solid defense in 22 minutes of action.
- True freshman Jaylen Richard came off the bench and chipped in seven points and was asked to guard Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin, the Rams’ top two offensive threats.
“We can talk about the freshmen all night,” Brantley said. “They are hungry. They have the hearts of lions. They challenge us every day in practice. I know the program will be in good hands after we leave.”
Trending Down
- For the first time in three games, the Cougars had more turnovers than assists.
Give credit to the Rams defense, which pressured the Cougars all over the floor. The Cougars finished with 12 turnovers and 10 assists.
“We need to make better decisions with the ball,” Grant said.
- Rhode Island’s Russell scored a team-high 21 points in the Rams’ season-opening win over Bryant last week.
The 5-10, 165-pound sophomore scored just six points against the Cougars and was 0 for 10 from 3-point range.
“The shots were just not falling for Fatts,” said Rhode Island coach David Cox.
RPI/NET Game
The chances of the Cougars getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament is highly unlikely, but winning a game against a quality opponent like Rhode Island from a quality conference like the Atlantic-10 can only help the Cougars' resume come March.
The Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) was used for decades to help measure teams’ worthiness for the NCAA Tournament. It has been replaced with the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), a more complex algorithm that factors in efficiency and margin of victory.
“We’re not even thinking about March,” Brantley said. “This was a big win for us because Rhode Island is a quality opponent.”
Coming up
Charleston will play its next four games away from TD Arena beginning Sunday in Stillwater, Okla., against Oklahoma State. The Cougars will then take part in the Adovcare Invitational in Orlando Fla., The Cougars' first game will be against LSU on Nov. 22.