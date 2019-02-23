ELON, N.C. – A couple of years ago, a missed free throw at the end of overtime might have haunted College of Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley for days.
But as a senior, Brantley has matured and just shrugs off such plays and chalks it up as another learning experience on his journey to becoming a better basketball and a better man.
It’s not that Thursday night’s missed free throw with 7.5 seconds to play in overtime against William & Mary that would have tied the game doesn’t bother the Columbia native.
It does. It’s just that he knows he has to move on and get ready for the next game.
Brantley scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, his third straight double-double, and Grant Riller added 18 points to lead College of Charleston past Elon, 84-74, Saturday night before a crowd of 3,623 at the Schar Center.
With the victory, the Cougars (22-8, 11-6) secured no less than the No. 3 seed at the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in two weeks at the North Charleston Coliseum.
As soon as Brantley got on the bus Thursday night for the Cougars four-hour drive from Williamsburg, Va., to Elon, N.C., he had flushed the memory of the missed free throw against the Tribe out of his memory.
“I let it go, I had to let that go pretty quickly,” Brantley said. “That’s a part of growing up and being a leader. I’m going to make mistakes, I’m going to miss shots, but I can’t blame myself for losing that game. I know in my heart that if I’m in that situation again, I’ll win the game. I think earlier in my career I would haven’t been able to put something that like behind me as quickly. My whole thing now is to give everything I have to this team because it’s coming to an end.”
Cougars head coach Earl Grant had no doubt that Brantley would be able to bounce back from Thursday night’s game.
“Jarrell isn’t going to let that bother him for too long,” Grant said. “We should have never been in that situation. That loss hurt more than some others because I knew we had a chance to put that game away in the second half.”
Brantley took out his frustrations on the Phoenix (9-20, 5-11) defense, which had now answer for 6-7, 255-pound senior all night.
“I know if I give my best effort that I can live with the result,” Brantley said. “I thought I had a good effort tonight and my shots were falling.”
The Cougars led 39-31 at halftime and blew the game open with a 14-2 run to start the second half.
“We made some shots and got some stops and executed pretty well at the start of the second half,” Grant said.
The Phoenix came storming back and was able to pull within, 70-63, on Andy Pack’s layup with 5:42 to play.
But a Zep Jasper three from the corner and layup from Riller and the Cougars led 75-63 and never looked back.
“We knew Elon was going to make a run, it’s their senior night, so we knew they were not just going to go away,” Grant said.
Trending Up
- The Cougars bench continues to produce. The Cougars’ bench finished with 30 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Jaylen McManus and Jasper each had nine points.
“Jaylen has been coming off the bench and playing well for us all season,” Grant said. “Jaylen hit some shots and was able to get a couple of big rebounds for us. When Zep is hitting that shot from the corner, it just makes us that much tougher to defend.”
- The Cougars are built around defense and rebounding, but they’ve been doing a pretty imitation of being an offensive juggernaut the last few weeks.
This was the sixth straight game that the Cougars have scored 80 or more points. Three of those six games have come on the road.
Charleston shot 56.9 percent from the floor and hit 10 of 22 3-pointers.
“We’re executing pretty well and we’ve got good players,” Grant said. “When our bench scores like it did tonight, we’re going to put up a lot of points. We’re sharing the basketball and I’m starting to see our team chemistry really come together. This is a special group.
Trending Down
- Charleston nearly blew another double-digit second half lead to the Phoenix.
Closing games has been an issue all season for the Cougars and will be in March during tournament time if they can’t clean things up in the final couple of minutes in games.
“We probably need to do a better job with pressure,” Grant said. “It’s kind of good problem to have, being up 12-to-14 points in the second half. It’s better than being down that many points.”
- The Cougars defense gave up 70 or more points for the sixth straight game.
Coming Up
The Cougars will have a week off before taking on UNC Wilmington in the final game of the regular-season Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. at TD Arena.