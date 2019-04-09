Tanang Williams felt like the learning center that serves kids in Dorchester-Waylyn and surrounding communities needed a recreational component.
Her efforts with Beyond Our Walls, a program that promotes education and positive activities, have been a godsend for the area of North Charleston where there have been at least 15 homicides since 2016.
Crime has decreased in those neighborhoods, in part thanks to BOW’s presence. But Williams and others still wanted to do more for the kids in the community.
That’s why she reached out to Gerard Norton, the owner of Future Champions Boxing Club.
“We want to change the narrative of the neighborhoods on the south end,” Williams said, speaking over the sounds of gloves hitting punching bags. “We saw Gerard doing some good things and was hoping he would come here and spread the love.”
Norton has been operating his Future Champions Boxing Club on Mary Street in Charleston since 2017. The official grand opening for his second location isn’t until next month, but he has been training kids at the North Charleston facility since December.
Tucked away behind the I-26/Dorchester Road intersection, the new gym at 2597 South Allen Drive is pretty inconspicuous. But during the week, anywhere from 15 to 25 kids are training in the ring, hitting punching bags, and giving each other pointers.
“I like this facility way more,” said 15-year-old SaSa Darwin, who recently captured a national title in Charleston, W.Va. “It’s bigger, so I feel like we all have our own space to work out but still be a community.”
She isn’t the only youth boxing champion under Norton’s wing. While Darwin has dominated her 150-pound weight class, JaDen Sheppard, has done the same in her 145-pound division.
The two have attended several state and national tournaments sanctioned under USA Boxing. That gives them a brighter spotlight for possible entry into the Junior Olympics, something Norton desperately wants for his young fighters.
That's why he's doing all he can to give his kids that exposure. In the past few months, they’ve competed in Macon, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla. And this past weekend, one of his star pupils won first place at the North Carolina Azalea Festival tournament in Wilmington.
“My dream is to take these kids nationwide, and it starts right here in our local communities,” Norton said. “We’re teaching them that success starts with hard work and discipline.”
Norton has kids coming from all parts of the Lowcountry, as far out as Moncks Corner.
On a daily basis, he drives some of his students from downtown Charleston to the new facility. And he’s responsible for them when they travel out of state.
Williams and her team are always on site to help out. And Sheppard and Darwin have quickly become role models for the younger kids, even though they’re both only 15 themselves.
“Everyone’s invested,” Norton added. “We’re doing something special here and we need to continue getting that support.”
For information on how to join or donate to the boxing club, call 843-729-6223 or email futurechampionsboxing106@yahoo.com.