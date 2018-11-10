CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Martin Jarmond boarded the Boston College team plane north-bound from Virginia Tech last week after an Eagles victory and made his way over to the flight attendant.
Jarmond, the Boston College athletic director, had a request. He wanted to see if she might be able to help him with a certain special arrangement.
It was Saturday, Nov. 3. The ESPN College Game Day staff had just called and informed Jarmond that the popular college football program would be bringing its brand to Chestnut Hill for the first time in nine years to set up a Boston College-Clemson football showdown with the ACC Atlantic Division on the line.
Jarmond wanted to know if the flight attendant could arrange for Boston College coach Steve Addazio to announce the news to his team while the Eagles were mid-flight.
She obliged.
"It was a cool moment," Jarmond told local reporters earlier this week.
And — perhaps above all else — an important one, too.
For decades upon decades, the city of Boston has routinely been associated with its professional sports market and rich clam chowder more so than anything else.
The Boston Celtics have 17 NBA titles. The Boston Red Sox have nine World Series championships, one of which the city just celebrated about two weeks ago on Halloween with former South Carolina star Jackie Bradley Jr. playing an integral role. The Boston Bruins have six Stanley Cup titles and the New England Patriots have five Super Bowl championships to give the city a combined 37 championships across the four sports.
Boston College football, on the other hand, entered Saturday night's game having not defeated an opponent ranked in the top five since 2002. The ACC showdown with Dabo Swinney's No. 2 Tigers was just the seventh game ever in Boston College history that featured two ranked teams and Saturday night marked just the 20th time in 83 seasons Boston College was ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press poll.
The Eagles are not known for their football tradition in a town that often swallows them.
That they had a chance to play Clemson, with College Game Day in town and with division implications heating up, was something worth celebrating.
And the Eagles' circle did just that.
Students came early with signs, many of which were made from materials the administration made sure were accessible this week on campus, ranging from "We haven't been this good in a while so I don't know what to put on a poster" to "Dabo bowls with bumpers."
There were fireworks through pregame warmups and the national anthem and there was even a Robert Kraft sighting too, as the New England Patriots owner was on hand to see these two teams and their NFL prospects.
Also before the game, the lights flashed on and off in the stadium as thousands of fans with rally towels started to dance ahead of the teams' field entrances.
"Without a doubt, it's the biggest event since I've been here," Jarmond told reporters. "This is arguably the biggest game on campus in 10 years and you could argue that it might even be longer than that because you've got No. 2 coming in, you've got division championship implications and I think we're No. 17 in College Football Playoff (rankings) ... so yeah, it's the biggest."
Playing their first night game since Week 2 at Texas A&M, the Tigers certainly felt that. They had moments that frustrated Swinney early. This atmosphere might have been the most hostile road crowd since College Station.
"This is what it’s all about," Swinney said. "This is what championship football is all about."