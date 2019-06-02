2019 Wahine Classic

Three surfers compete in the 2019 Wahine Classic surf contest in the novice division on Sunday afternoon at The Washout on Folly Beach. (Nicole Elko/Wahine Classic)

 Nicole Elko/Wahine Classic

Anna Bloess won the pro shortboard division and Kristen Litchfield captured the pro longboard division at this year’s Wahine Classic surf contest at The Washout on Folly Beach.

Bloess and Litchfield took home $1,000 for their first place finishes.

More than 100 girls and women from five different states competed this year’s female-only contest.

Here are the other age group winners:

Longboard

Menehune (12 and under): Kylee Heath

Girls (ages 13-17): Gabby Viorel

Womens (ages 18-34): Kate Barattini

Ladies (ages 35-49): Jenny Brown

Goddess (50+): Vivian Jordan

Shortboard

Menehune (12 and under): Kylee Heath

Girls (ages 13-17): Anna Bloess

Womens (ages, 18-34): Kristen Litchfield

Ladies (ages 35-49): Jenny Brown

Goddess (50+): Tara Thomas

Novice

Winner: McAlley Burr

Stand up Paddleboard (SUP)

Winner: Jenny Alderman

Bodyboard

Winner: Georgia Brown

