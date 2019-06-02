Anna Bloess won the pro shortboard division and Kristen Litchfield captured the pro longboard division at this year’s Wahine Classic surf contest at The Washout on Folly Beach.
Bloess and Litchfield took home $1,000 for their first place finishes.
More than 100 girls and women from five different states competed this year’s female-only contest.
Here are the other age group winners:
Longboard
Menehune (12 and under): Kylee Heath
Girls (ages 13-17): Gabby Viorel
Womens (ages 18-34): Kate Barattini
Ladies (ages 35-49): Jenny Brown
Goddess (50+): Vivian Jordan
Shortboard
Menehune (12 and under): Kylee Heath
Girls (ages 13-17): Anna Bloess
Womens (ages, 18-34): Kristen Litchfield
Ladies (ages 35-49): Jenny Brown
Goddess (50+): Tara Thomas
Novice
Winner: McAlley Burr
Stand up Paddleboard (SUP)
Winner: Jenny Alderman
Bodyboard
Winner: Georgia Brown