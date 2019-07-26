No part of Seth Lancaster felt bad about spoiling the Charleston RiverDogs’ victory earlier this week, even though the Hanahan native grew up a huge fan of the Lowcountry team.

Simply put, it’s Lancaster’s job to send the opposing team home with their heads down in defeat.

He had the play of the game Wednesday for the Lakewood BlueClaws, a Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Down 3-1 to the New York Yankees’ South Atlantic League affiliate, Lancaster stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth.

Like his days at Hanahan High School, and later at Coastal Carolina in Conway, he worked the count.

On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, the utility infielder belted a two-run homer over the fence to tie the game.

“It’s a little weird seeing those uniforms and playing against them since I’ve wanted to be on that team since I was like 4 or 5,” he said. “But it was a good night for me so hopefully I can build on that."

It eventually went into extra innings, and that’s when Lancaster struck again. After getting another hit, he stole second with two outs. Then, his teammate smacked a single, bringing him across home plate for the 4-3 victory.

“Things are a lot friendlier in the dugout when you’re helping our team win,” Lancaster joked. “But anytime you’re put in position to make a big play, you just have to stick to the process and not worry about the results.”

Philadelphia took Lancaster in the eighth round of the 2018 draft after he drew attention with his bat and leadership at Coastal Carolina.

That includes a 2016 national title, though injuries cut his play short in the College World Series.

About a month ago, Lancaster was brought up from Extended Spring Training to join the BlueClaws in New Jersey.

After a tough start to his professional career in 2018, he's rebounded nicely through his first 22 games of this season. After two games in the Class A-Short League, Lancaster has netted two homers, nine RBIs and nine stolen bases through 20 games with the BlueClaws.

"For me, I just have to stay within myself and take every day as a blessing because I get to play the game I love," he said.

Unfortunately for him, he won’t get another chance this season to torch the RiverDogs. The closest his BlueClaws will get to Charleston is a three-game series at Augusta starting July 31.