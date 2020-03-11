Black 14 member from Charleston honored in Wilmington for his fight against inequality

Once or twice a year, Charleston native Melvin Hamilton departs from his Lake City home and heads to Wilmington, N.C., to visit family and friends, and reflect on the years he spent in the city as a child.

But his most recent trip was arguably the most significant one of his life.

On Saturday, city officials proclaimed March 7 as Mel Hamilton Day, honoring the former football player for his decision to protest racial injustice more than 50 years ago.

Hamilton did so as a member of the Black 14, a group of football players at the University of Wyoming who were kicked off the team for their stance against inequality in 1969.

“Whereas, Mel Hamilton’s place in American history is secure, the historic deeds of The Black Fourteen chronicled, Mel Hamilton remains a son of Wilmington, North Carolina,” the proclamation stated. “We, the City of Wilmington, do hereby recognize Mel Hamilton and his lifelong commitment to the principles of equality.”

For Hamilton, the gesture was humbling because it showed that the city never forgot him.

“They said Charleston was trying to steal me away from them,” Hamilton said, laughing. “But I love both cities. I was born in Charleston and I can’t thank Wilmington enough. It’s where I spent my formative years as a child.”

Hamilton lived in a home on South Street in downtown Charleston until he was 3. Then his family moved to Wilmington, where he spent more than a decade before attending high school in Ohio.

He began college at Wyoming in 1965. In 1969, 14 black players attempted to protest during a game against Brigham Young University, a school owned by the Mormon church. They were protesting because, at that time, the Mormon faith did not allow African Americans to become priests.

Hamilton’s coach wouldn’t allow them to protest and took it a step further by kicking the 14 players off the team. What ensued for Hamilton were years of death threats and acts of abuse as he and his friends protested the injustices African Americans faced in Wyoming and across the country.

As a result, the Black 14 has been immortalized, including a ceremony last year at which the school issued an official apology on the 50-year anniversary. Now, Wilmington will forever recognize Hamilton every time March 7 pops up on the calendar.

“You do what you think you have to do without expecting anything in return,” he said. “So receiving these accolades is really humbling for me because it means people can empathize with my struggle.”

Hamilton now lives in Lake City, but his work in Wyoming isn’t done. The college works with the Black 14 to help African American students have a better educational experience. He’s also involved in other activities that promote equality.

As for Wilmington, city officials are making sure Hamilton will be back next year. He's already been named Grand Marshal for the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. parade.