The gamut of emotions that Charleston Battery head coach Mike Anhaeuser experienced during the final seconds of stoppage time Saturday night against the New York Red Bulls II ranged from exhilaration, to frustration and then, utter confusion.
After squandering a three-goal lead, Charleston appeared to win the game during the final seconds when midfielder Angelo Kelly-Rosales kicked in his own rebound after a mad scramble in front of the Red Bulls' net to give the Battery a 5-4 victory.
As the Charleston players began to celebrate, referee Matthew Franz appeared to point toward midfield, the normal signal for a goal. But Franz apparently called a foul on Kelly-Rosales.
The Red Bulls placed the ball in play for a free kick and the counter-attack was underway. As the ball reached midfield, Franz blew his whistle again to indicate the end of the game with the score tied at 4-4.
WOW.— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) August 26, 2018
FINAL: @Chas_Battery 4. @NYRBII 4
No clue what happened at the end of this game. Battery appear to score game-winner in stoppage time (had been extended after a foul prior to the corner kick). Referee ends game after the ball is on the other side of the field.#USL #cb93 pic.twitter.com/eHG4FWkDOp
Anhaeuser, like the crowd of about 3,000 at MUSC Health Stadium, was dumdfounded by the frenzied ending.
“I thought we had scored a goal,” Anhaeuser said. “I thought the way the referee pointed back to midfield that we’d scored a goal. I was jumping up and down, our players were doing the same thing on the bench.
But as I was running down the sideline, I heard the second whistle blow and I didn’t understand what was happening. I started to ask the bench if that was a goal and everyone thought it was a goal. And then I saw him point again and I was like, ‘I think he called a foul.’”
When the final whistle blew, Franz made a quick exit and was escorted to the locker room by local police.
“I didn’t have a chance to talk with the referees after the game because they left the field so quickly,” Anhaeuser said. “Normally I shake their hands after the game, but they were off the field so quickly I didn't get the opportunity. I don’t think the players knew what had happened and the fans sure didn’t understand what had happened. Two days later, I’m still not 100 percent sure what happened.”
The result of the match could have a significant impact on the USL standings. The Battery is currently in fourth place in the USL’s Eastern Conference, just two points out of second place with two games in hand on Louisville City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The top eight teams from the conference will make the playoffs with the top four teams earning home-field advantage during the opening round.
Although there was nothing official, Anhaeuser believes that Franz called a foul on Kelly-Rosales.
“Really, that’s the only explanation,” Anhaeuser said. “Watching the replay it’s hard to see it, but that’s the only thing I can think of and I never got confirmation.”
Two days later, Anhaeuser is more upset over the red card that Battery midfielder Tah Anunga received in the 61st minute than what occurred at the end of the game.
“Fouls in the box happen all the time and I’m not going to dispute the call,” Anhaeuser said. “If it was a foul, it was a foul. I think because of when it happened in the game just makes you focus on it more. I just wish we could get some clarification from the ref or the league.”
The referees are supposed to issue a postgame report that is normally released by the USL on Tuesday or Wednesday. However, the postgame report doesn’t have to include an explanation of the final foul of the match.
“The ref won’t necessarily have to put that last foul in the report. The red card will be in there, but not the foul unless he decides to include it,” Anhaeuser said.
Attempts to reach the USL on Monday were unsuccessful.