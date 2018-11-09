Young Izzy Woods hopes she's on the verge of starting her own string of state tennis titles. The 12-year-old Bishop England seventh-grader's sister Lily Woods already owns three state titles, and Izzy admits she's a little envious.
Izzy just wants her own title. That could happen on Saturday against Upper State champion Chapman (15-0) in the Class AAA girls tennis state final at Lexington Tennis Center. Izzy plays No. 5 for the unbeaten Bishops, while sophomore Lily is No. 2 and has posted a 21-0 record.
"Izzy played herself onto the team, then played herself into the starting lineup, and here she is at the state championship level with such a fantastic program, led by Coach K (Kristin Fleming Arnold)," said the sisters' father, longtime local tennis pro Rob Woods.
Izzy Woods has responded with a 17-2 season for the 22-0 Bishops.
"I've been practicing and playing well lately," Izzy said. "I like playing and being competitive. All the girls on the team and Coach K make me feel real special. I think it's really special to practice and play in this environment."
Of course, stepping into the starting singles lineup for the Bishop England girls is no small feat. Bishop England has one of the most storied girls tennis programs in the state, having won a state record 22 state girls tennis titles. The Bishops are working on extending a string of seven consecutive state titles under Arnold.
"My dad has always coached us. We grew up two minutes from the courts at Snee Farm where Dad teaches, so we could ride bikes to our lessons," said Lily, who at 5-3 is an inch taller than Izzy.
Arnold, herself a former BE tennis star, owns a total of 13 state titles, counting four as a player and two as the coach of the BE boys.
"I don't know much about Chapman other than they are undefeated and beat Mid Carolina, who we played in the last two finals," Arnold said.
OCA SEEKS 1ST TITLE
Oceanside Collegiate (10-2) is a newcomer to the state championships, and coach Phil Whitesell will be trying to lead the Landsharks to their first state title on Saturday at Lexington Tennis Center.
"It's going to be a battle," Whitesell said about his team's 1 p.m. showdown with perennial champion Christ Church for the Class AA state title.
Christ Church has lost only to Bishop England this season, and coach Sherry Adams' team won the last two Class AA state crowns, both against Academic Magnet.
Adams has won eight state titles in her 12 years as coach, a period during which the Cavaliers have won the Upper State title each season. Three of Christ Church's four state final losses under Adams have been to Bishop England.
Christ Church has 15 state titles overall.
Christ Church's Nos. 4 and 5 players are unbeaten sophomores Mary Cage Carter and Avery Nuckolls, and they could well hold the key to the Cavaliers' hopes since Oceanside's top three players all are seniors talented enough to have already committed to college programs.
OCA No. 1 Kat Lyman is one of the top junior players in the South, while No. 2 Emma Smith and No. 3 Jill Morse would be playing No. 1 for most teams in the state.
Bishop England is the only team that has beaten both Christ Church and Oceanside this season.
After the Landsharks' 6-1 win over Philip Simmons on Tuesday to earn a spot in the state final, Whitesell told his team, "We'll practice the next three days."
The former College of Charleston men's coach was serious.
WANDO'S CHALLENGE
Wando (22-4) faces another major task after surviving the Lower State Class AAAAA final with a 4-3 win over 2017 state champion River Bluff. Spartanburg is a perennial Upper State powerhouse that also posted a 4-3 victory earlier in the week over Blythewood to qualify for Saturday's 11 a.m. showdown with Wando.
"I've heard good things about Spartanburg," second-year Wando coach Megan Hinton said. "I think they will be a strong and competitive team, and I'm excited to see the matchup."
One set of Wando's two sister sets came through against River Bluff as senior Abby Sinclaire won at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, with sophomore Kelsey Sinclaire. And the Warriors likely will need some success by the Zimmerman sisters, No. 3 Lily and No. 5 Ellie, and again from No. 4 Grace McKellar in order to bring home a state title.
Girls Tennis State Championships
Saturday at Lexington Tennis Center
(Matches were moved from Cayce Tennis Center, due to expected inclement weather and times changed to times listed below)
Class AA: Oceanside Collegiate vs. Christ Church, 1 p.m.
Class AAA: Bishop England vs. Chapman, 1 p.m.
Class AAAAA: Wando vs. Spartanburg, 11 a.m.
Admission $5 (kids 5 and under free)
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.