The SCHSL girls tennis state playoffs are finally coming down to the wire. And guess who is once again a heavy favorite to win the Class AAA state title.
Bishop England, of course.
Coach Kristin Fleming Arnold's BE team is unbeaten and appears headed for a ninth consecutive state title.
Where does Fleming Arnold get all of the talented young girls that keep the Bishops so far ahead of their competition?
Take Bella Nava, a little 13-year-old seventh grader at Christ Our King. She joins the Bishops and is immediately one of the stars as a singles starter at one of the lower positions.
So, Bella likely will be a Bishop for a long time. When she's a senior, the Bishops probably will be going for their 14th straight state title.
"Bella is a great addition to our team," Fleming Arnold said. "She works and plays hard. She has a bright future."
Bishop England will take on old rival Waccamaw on Monday afternoon at the BE courts on Daniel Island in the Lower State championship match. Bishop England and Waccamaw met twice in the regular season, with the Bishops winning easily both times, 6-0 and 5-1.
The SCHSL state finals are all scheduled for next Saturday at Cayce Tennis Center.
In the Class AAAAA Lower State final, Wando is back. The Warriors once again will have to go through host River Bluff on Monday to make it to a second straight state final. River Bluff was the defending state champion a year ago when Wando showed up in Lexington to upend the home team.
Wando is led by the Zimmermann sisters, sophomore Lily and senior Ellie, who sparkled a year ago on the Warriors' state runner-up team.
Oceanside Collegiate will attempt to advance to its second consecutive Class AA state final on Monday at 3:30 p.m. when the Landsharks take on coach Richard Schulz's "team of the future" Philip Simmons at the Mount Pleasant Rec's Whipple Road complex. OCA came out on top of the Iron Horses all three times in the regular season, but the last meeting came down to No. 1 doubles.
Philip Simmons shut out both Barnwell and a No. 1 seed Hannah-Pamplico on the road in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Iron Horses' seven starters on Monday will be made up of one seventh-grader, three eighth-graders, two freshmen and one junior.
Schulz calls the Iron Horses the "most improved team I have ever coached from the start of the season."
Surprising Results?
Tennis matchups can be puzzling. Take for instance former world's top 50 Shelby Rogers' loss to Katerina Stewart in the final of the recent $80K ITF pro final in Macon, Ga. A little over a week earlier, local junior Emma Navarro defeated Stewart in the Florence $25K round of 16. Stewart had just eliminated Florence's No. 1 seed.
In the round of 16 of the current $80K at Tyler, Texas, on Friday, former WTA Tour regular Alexa Glatch used a variety of defensive shots to keep Rogers' power game off balance on the way to a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Rogers held a 5-4 lead in the second set before appearing to struggle physically in the last three games in which she won only two points.
If Rogers can play the way she played in the first set against Stewart, she still has a chance in the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge. She withdrew her name from this coming week's $60K event in Las Vegas but is scheduled to play at the $162,000 Oracle Challenger in Houston on Nov. 10-17.
The Houston event will be the last chance for players to challenge for the Australian Open main draw singles wild card. Of course, a title in Houston likely would push Rogers to the top since she was the runner-up in Macon.
The Australian Open Wild Card Challenge is a four-week series of tournaments offering a wild card into the first Grand Slam of 2020 to the American with the highest cumulative total of WTA singles ranking points earned from three tournaments.
Decisions, decisions
Becoming an outstanding junior tennis player is a terrific experience. That is, until it's time to make the college decision.
Emma Navarro already has switched from a Duke commitment to another commitment at the University of Virginia for 2020.
And Kat Lyman needed only a couple of weeks at the Naval Academy to determine she made a mistake. She then took off for West Virginia University, going from the ocean to the mountains.
Katerina Stewart isn't from Charleston, but she started college at West Point before deciding that college wasn't for her. Tennis was her calling. Last weekend, of course, the decision paid off when she defeated Rogers in the Macon final and walked off with a check for more than $15,000.
Who's next? Local junior standout Lara Schneider has "de-committed" to Ohio State. The Randy Pate Academy star hasn't decided where she's going now, according to Pate.
Notes
-- Allie Gretkowski, who just turned 16 a couple of months ago, teamed with Carson Tanguilig of Alpharetta, Ga., to win the doubles title in an ITF junior grade 4 tournament in Atlanta late last month. And on Sunday, Pate Academy star Gretkowski will play for the singles title at another grade 4 ITF junior tournament at Lexington.
-- Charleston left-hander Sophie Williams partnered with Tanguilig in doubles at Lexington and the pair advanced to Sunday's final with an easy victory in Saturday's semifinals.
-- Emma Navarro, who remains No. 4 among world juniors, is venturing out to California to play in an ITF pro $25K tournament in Malibu that starts on Monday. Navarro did not participate in the junior world championships in China, which was won last weekend by new world's No. 1 junior Diane Parry of France.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.