Bishop England, Wando advance to girls basketball Lower State finals

Bishop England took another step towards a state title with an impressive defensive performance in 47-39 win over visiting Camden on Feb. 25 to advance to the Lower State final of the Class AAA girls basketball playoffs.
Camden came into the contest averaging 68 points per game, led by one of the top freshmen in the state, center Joyce Edwards. Edwards was averaging 27 points and 14.8 rebounds per game before running into Bishop England. She finished with 15 points.
“I think our ability to not give her (Edwards) free rein made a big difference,” Runey said. “I knew they liked to run so we tried to slow that down and make them play more of a halfcourt game. We love to run too but that may have been our achilles heel if we had tried to go toe-to-toe with that. I think we were fortunate enough to come out on top.”
Junior guard Ally Dominiak paced the scoring effort for Bishop England with 12 points. Senior guard Lily Woods and forward Ella Schar added 10 each while Jaiha Williams scored nine in the balanced effort.
Bishop England (11-1) will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson on March 1 at a neutral site.
Wando’s girls also advanced in the playoffs, beating Lexington, 49-38. Wando will play Sumter on March 1 for the Class AAAAA Lower State title at Lake Marion High School. Sumter advanced with a 50-32 win over Summerville, ending the Green Wave’s season at 8-1.
Woodland’s boys advanced to the Class AA Lower State final with a 79-72 double overtime win over Andrew Jackson. The Wolverines will play Wade Hampton for the Lower State championship on March 1 at Colleton County High School.
In SCISA, the Palmetto Christian girls team advanced to the Class AA state final with a 50-49 win over Beaufort Academy. PCA will play defending state champion Hilton Head Christian on Feb. 27 at the Sumter Civic Center.
Cathedral Academy’s girls lost in the Class A semifinals to Newberry Academy, 67-51. The Cathedral Academy boys also lost to Newberry Academy in their semifinal game, 57-52.
Basketball playoff schedule
Feb. 26
SCHSL
Class AAAAA boys
Dutch Fork at Goose Creek (7 p.m.)
Class A girls
Military Magnet at Lake View (7 p.m.)
SCISA
(at Sumter Civic Center)
Class AAA girls state semifinals
Northwood vs. Trinity Collegiate ( 2 p.m.)
Class AAA boys state semifinals
Porter-Gaud vs. Northwood (8 p.m.)