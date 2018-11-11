Bishop England was so dominant in capturing its eighth straight girls tennis state championship on Saturday at Lexington Tennis Center that the Bishops (23-0) yielded a total of only 11 games in singles and doubles.
Upper State champion Chapman entered the match unbeaten, but absorbed a 7-0 defeat by the Bishops in the Class AAA state final.
The Charleston area's other two state girls tennis finalists, Wando and Oceanside Collegiate, suffered 4-3 losses on Saturday in Lexington. Spartanburg defeated Wando in the Class AAAAA final, and Christ Church edged Oceanside for the Class AA title.
Bishop England 7, Chapman 0
"It was a very exciting year," BE coach Kristin Fleming Arnold said after keeping her state finals record unblemished at 14-0.
"The girls worked hard to get back to the state championship. You can't expect it to be 7-0, but it was a state championship and we knew we had to play hard.
"Chapman was a good team. They fought hard, but our girls were ready to play."
For Arnold, it was her 14th overall state title, four as a BE player, two coaching the BE boys and eight with the girls. The Bishops now own a state-best 23 state girls tennis titles.
Freshman Izzy Woods was the first person off the court for the Bishops after yielding just one game at No. 5 singles in winning her first state championship. The win improved the 12-year-old's record to 18-2.
Lily Woods, Izzy's sophomore sister, was even more dominant at No. 2 singles, winning both sets at love to finish the season 22-0 and take her fourth state title, matching the title total of No. 2 doubles winner Crista Vroman.
"I am so excited," Lily Woods said. "I am a sophomore and winning four is really good, and hopefully we can win my junior and senior years."
Was she surprised by the ease with which the Bishops won another state title?
"We had the mindset that they were going to be the best team we've ever played," Lily added.
Saturday was the last match for BE seniors Eleanor Campbell and Vroman. Campbell, the Bishops' No. 1 player, plans to sign a commitment on Thursday to walk on at the College of Charleston to play tennis for the Cougars.
"This was a perfect year," said Campbell said, who played on three BE state championship teams. "It's amazing . . . to end on top is something special. It was really nice to win this way."
SINGLES: Eleanor Campbell (BE) def. Elizabeth Williams, 6-1, 6-2; Lily Woods (BE) def. Alex Kinlaw, 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Santa Lucia (BE) def. Molly Foxworth, 6-2, 6-0; MacKenzie Penton (BE) def. Juliana Coates, 6-2, 6-0; Izzy Woods (BE) def. Madeline Willliams, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Campbell/L. Woods (BE) def. E. Williams/Kinlaw, 8-2; Crista Vroman/Lauren Ferrara (BE) def. Sarah Margaret Reid/Angela Maksimon, 8-1
Spartanburg 4, Wando 3
Wando was two points away, but Spartanburg prevailed in both doubles matches and walked off with a 4-3 victory over the Warriors (22-5) in the girls Class AAAAA state championship match.
"We were up 3-1 (team score), and No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles both went to tiebreakers. We lost both, and had to play No. 1 doubles," Wando coach Megan Hinton said, sizing up the match.
After being down 9-8 in the No. 2 doubles tiebreaker, Wando's Emma Chadwick and Adelia Phillips won the point to tie it at 9-9, but then lost the next two points to suffer a 6-3, 1-6, 11-9 loss.
With the team match tied at 3-3, that meant the Sinclaire sisters, senior Abby and sophomore Kelsey, had to win at No. 1 doubles if Wando was to bring home the top prize. But senior Maggie Cubitt, the 34th-ranked girls 18 player in the nation, was on the other side of the net with her Spartanburg partner, Elizabeth Yex, and the Spartanburg pair won easily, 6-0, 6-1, to send Wando home in defeat.
Abby Sinclaire won at No. 2 singles, Grace McKellar took No. 4 singles and Ellie Zimmermann came through at No. 5 singles to put the Warriors in position to win the match. But Carlee Mason outlasted freshman Lily Zimmermann at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 2-6, 10-2, to keep the match alive.
Then came the double trouble.
"I feel as though No. 2 doubles could have gone either way . . . we knew No. 1 doubles would be very tough competition," Minton said.
Cubitt wasted little time at No. 1 singles, cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kelsey Sinclaire.
SINGLES: Maggie Cubitt (S) def. Kelsey Sinclaire, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Sinclaire (W) def. Elizabeth Yex, 6-3, 6-0; Carlee Mason (S) def. Lily Zimmermann, 6-1, 2-6, 10-2; Grace McKellar (W) def. Dawaysia Crocker, 6-2, 6-3; Ellie Zimmermann (W) def. Grace Till, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Cubitt/Yex (S) def. Sinclaire/Sinclaire, 6-0, 6-1; Eliza Hull/Payton O'Sheilds (S) def. Emma Chadwick/Adelia Phillips, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.
Christ Church 4, Oceanside Collegiate 3
Christ Church Episcopal School won its third straight state title with a 4-3 win over Lower State champion Oceanside Collegiate in the Class AA state final.
For Oceanside (10-3), it was a disappointing end to the tennis program's first season of being eligible for the state playoff s.
The Landsharks' top three players, seniors Kat Lyman, Emma Smith and Jill Morse, all have received college tennis commitments, but only Lyman and Morse won their singles matches as Christ Church took a 3-2 advantage into doubles.
Veteran Christ Church coach Sherry Adams surprised Oceanside coach Phil Whitesell by playing both doubles after singles. Christ Church then split its top two players, senior No. 1 Day Nuckolls and No. 2 freshman Annie Jennings, for doubles, putting Nuckolls at No. 2 and Jennings at No. 1 doubles, according to Whitesell.
Lyman, who had scored a 6-1, 6-4 win over Nuckolls at No. 1 singles, also won at No. 1 doubles with Morse, but Christ Church took No. 2 doubles to win the state championship.
"Unfortunately, we didn't win," Lyman said. "It was very controversial before we played our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles with their lineup, but it was definitely our match (to win)."
After Oceanside's Smith lost at No. 2 singles, Christ Church had a match point in singles, but Morse saved the team match point at No. 3 to send the match to doubles
For Christ Church, whose only loss this season was to Bishop England, Saturday's results were old hat. The Cavaliers stayed in Bishop England's rearview mirror in state titles with their 16th girls state championship. The title was Adams' ninth in 13 years as coach at the Greenville school.
