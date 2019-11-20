Lily Woods played near flawless tennis on Wednesday as the SCHSL Classes A-AA-AAA state singles tennis championships finally came to a climax for the newly crowned Bishop England standout after more than a week and two rain delays at Cayce Tennis Center.
The Bishop England junior yielded a total of just three games in marching to five straight victories to take the state singles crown.
“It was an incredible feeling to win the tournament and dropping just three games,” said Woods, who 10 days earlier led the Bishops to another state team championship.
“I had been playing this (singles) tournament the last two years and losing in the quarterfinals and then the semifinals last year. It was me and three Christ Church girls in the state semifinals this time, and they’re all good.”
Woods took out almost half of Class AA team state champion Christ Church in a single day, Monday. The Bishops’ No. 1 player raced past Christ Church No. 3 Sarah Allen 6-0, 6-2 in the morning semifinals, then rolled over Christ Church No. 1
Annie Jennings 6-1, 6-0 in the championship match.
That came after Woods had scored shutouts in her opening three matches of the tournament last Monday and Tuesday before rain halted play.
“I played so well all tournament. They kept rescheduling and we (Lily and her tennis pro father Rob Woods) kept training and were ready to play today,” Lily said. “Dad’s the best. He knows everything.”
Veteran Snee Farm Country Club pro Rob Woods probably described his 5-2, 16-year-old daughter’s accomplishment best when he said: “Lily is now a state singles champion, BE team state champion (five years in a row) as well as being named all-state a third year in a row . . . 27-0 . . . great season. Lily played so dominant today losing only three games all day long.”
BE coach Kristin Fleming Arnold, who has guided the girls team to nine straight state team titles, wasn’t able to see the singles matches as a result of the rain delays. Fleming Arnold was scheduled for a family vacation in Jamaica.
Woods now can concentrate on winning a second straight state basketball championship with the Bishops as a standout guard. She has been practicing since last Wednesday with the team and plans to return to basketball practice on Thursday.
Lily’s younger sister Izzie, who skipped tennis this season after being a tennis starter in 2018, also is a member of the Bishops’ basketball team.