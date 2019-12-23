Lily Woods is a 5-2 whirlwind, whether on the tennis court or basketball court.

She simply doesn't let her size stand in her way. She's a winner.

As a sophomore, she helped Bishop England win basketball and tennis state titles, and as a junior, she is well on her way to surpassing those achievements.

Woods not only has helped the Bishops repeat as an unbeaten state champion tennis team, she posted a 27-0 mark in singles. To top off the BE tennis year, Woods captured the Classes A-AA-AAA S.C. High School League state singles championship last month, yielding a total of just three games in five matches.

She then immediately returned to the hardwood as a starting point guard to help the Bishops in their quest to repeat as Class AAA basketball state champions.

"All of my basketball coaches are very supportive of my tennis," she said.

"It's been a very busy, but successful time since state," the 5-foot-2 16-year-old said. "I participated in a showcase in Naples, Fla., for college (tennis) coaches where you play matches for the coaches. I played some of my best tennis there. It was a good time to do that, coming off of the big state win."

Woods has been selected as The Post and Courier's Lowcountry girls tennis player of the year.

She headlines an All-Lowcountry team of six non-seniors that includes Bishop England sophomore MacKenzie Penton.

Ashley Hall's SCISA Class AAA state champions are represented by junior Abby Cotuna and sophomore Meggie Navarro. The other two spots on the All-Lowcountry team are filled by Porter-Gaud sophomore Eliza Dieck and Wando freshman Megan Sinclaire. Woods and Cotuna are the only repeaters on the All-Lowcountry team. Cotuna made the 2018 team while playing for Berkeley.

Bishop England's Kristin Fleming Arnold and Ashley Hall's Mary Gastley are the coaches of the year after leading their teams to SCHSL and SCISA state titles, respectively.

"I talked to quite a few (college) coaches, but I am leaving the doors open," Woods said. "I would like to stay close to home, but I would be open to anywhere that would be a good fit for me. I would like to be close enough so my parents could see me play."

Woods has been taught tennis almost since her toddler days by her father, longtime local pro Rob Woods, and half of the long-running Rich (Shy) and Rob Tennis Academy at Snee Farm Country Club.

Lily said she's always been in her dad's academy.

"It's awesome to have your dad as coach," she said.

Her mom, physical therapist Laurie Woods, also has played a major role in Lily's development as an athletic star.

"Without my mom, I probably wouldn't be as healthy as I am. My mom takes preventative training seriously," Lily said. "I've had a few injuries, but nothing serious."

Woods said she was always directed to Bishop England because she attended middle school at Christ Our King. Plus, her mother attended Bishop England.

Of course, Woods' high school tennis coach also played an important role in her success on the tennis court where she has played on five state championship teams.

"Lily is a great competitor with a strong work ethic," said Fleming Arnold, whose teams have won nine straight state titles.

Younger sister Izzy Woods currently attends Christ Our King as an eighth-grader. Izzy was a member of BE's 2018 state championship tennis team, but skipped tennis this year to concentrate on basketball.

All-Lowcountry Girls Tennis Team

First Team

Lily Woods

Junior, Bishop England

Abby Cotuna

Junior, Ashley Hall

Meggie Navarro

Sophomore, Ashley Hall

MacKenzie Penton

Sophomore, Bishop England

Eliza Dieck

Sophomore, Porter-Gaud

Megan Sinclaire

Freshman, Wando

Honorable Mention

Ashley Hall: Kayla Kirkland, Lorna Milani, Marissa Dye, Ella Gray Settle, Jane Goldstein, Adlelaide Harper; Porter-Gaud: Piper Brown, Somers Kirk, McKenzie Davis, Ananya Chag, Courtney Dellicker, Elle Walter; Oceanside Collegiate: Emily Loring, Grace Berchtold, Gracen Harris, Jerdan Brown, Ashton Loring, Addie Talmadge; Wando: Lily Zimmermann, Ellie Zimmermann, Karson Powers, Laurel Maynor, Ellie Rogers, Ellie Adair; Bishop England: Jenna Santa Lucia, Bella Nava, Sydney Severance, Molly McManus, Elle Bredemann; Palmetto Christian: Emily Shaw, Ellaree Estes, Morgan Kammer, Emory Campbell, Avery Jimenez; Phillip Simmons: Sydney Mims, Anley Cohen, Amelia Whirrett, Victoria DeLaTorre, Olivia DeMarco; Academic Magnet: Josephine Drake, Mina Schaafsma, Maria Cymbalyuk, Jennifer Hsu.

Berkeley: Rachel Gianilli, Shelby McCutchen, Logan Younce ; Summerville: Hannah McKee, Annelise Pagan, Lilly Trollinger; James Island: Paige Godwin, Catie Gill, Lexi Strange; Ashley Ridge: Caroline Jacky, Kenzie Moten, Megan Schmedeke; West Ashley: Katie Lowe, Madison Clayton, Maya Cline; Fort Dorchester: Andrea Bolivar-Sanchez, Serene Cheung; Pinewood Prep: Ellie Rogers, Jessica Osborne; Stratford: Elizabeth Sivertsen, Aubrey Eudy; Cane Bay: Shadia Gonzalez; Colleton Prep: Rianna Bailey; Colleton County: Megan DeWitt; Goose Creek: Marissa Martel; Hanahan: Lindsey Swindal.

Coaches of the year: Kristin Fleming Arnold, Bishop England (SCHSL); Mary Gastley, Ashley Hall (SCISA)

Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com