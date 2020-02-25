Bishop England ousted from playoffs by Wade Hampton

One player got raked across the face and wore the red scratch marks down his cheek the rest of the night. Another was bleeding from his elbow. One could barely stand up straight, hobbling around on one good leg as a brace and thick black tape held his other knee together.
It was a battle. A 12-round, heavyweight slugfest with both sides exchanging blows until just one team was left standing — leaping, actually, in celebration — while the other crashed to the floor, buried under the realization that one of the best seasons in school history had come to a seemingly premature end.
Wade Hampton stopped Bishop England 53-46 in the Class AAA boys state quarterfinals Tuesday on Daniel Island.
The second-seeded Red Devils will face Cheraw in the AAA Lower State championship game Saturday in Florence. Bishop England, which entered the postseason ranked second in the state with an assemblage of what many considered the best Bishops team ever, closes its season 26-3 overall.
“Incredible night. An incredible game,” Wade Hampton coach Romon Gray said, trying to speak over the noise that rained down from the visitor stands as the Red Devil fans exploded in applause with their players dancing alongside. “Look at them. We knew we were the underdog, and I’m just so proud of them. I’m speechless.”
The first six minutes of the fourth quarter featured five lead changes before Wade Hampton seized control for good. The Red Devils closed on a 12-5 run through the final two minutes.
Bishop England pulled within 49-46 with about 30 seconds to play after a free throw from Aidan McCool. The Bishops coughed up two turnovers in the final 15 seconds, though. Both led to dunks by Versalius Johnson.
Johnson and McCool each led their respective teams in scoring with 20 points. Johnson, though, had some help as Jamie Risher added 17. McCool was the only player to score in double figures for the Bishops, who shot 33 percent from the field as a team.
“We really worked on playing man (defense) because Bishop England has some good shooters,” Gray said. “We gambled in the zone a little bit. But we played man as much as we could and, hey man, the chips just fell with us.”
Bishop England went nearly seven minutes before it found its second field goal of the game. Bishops starting center Daniel Brooks spent most of the opening quarter in the locker room having his eye tended to. The Bishops still played tight enough defense to stay close, though, trailing just 10-8 by the quarter’s end thanks to a last-second corner 3-pointer from Jack Rider.
The lead changed hands nine times in the second quarter. The Red Devils and Bishops traded the advantage back and forth on seven straight possessions at one point. McCool asserted himself with 11 points in the frame. The Bishops scored the first six points of the quarter to push ahead 14-10 — their largest lead of the game. Momentum was hard to sustain all night, though.
Wade Hampton quickly clawed back ahead, only to have Bishop England answer. And back and forth it went, time and again, until the halftime buzzer rang with the Red Devils ahead 26-25.
Scoring became even tougher in the second half as both teams stiffened their defense. The Bishops managed just two field goals in the third to finish behind 35-31. It was much like the first two quarters as the score either changed leads or fell even seven times.
There were very few easy opportunities around the rim in the second half. It was even tougher around the perimeter. Defenders crashed through high screens. Bodies hit the floor and bounced back up again. Bishop England shot 37 percent from beyond the three-point arc this season. Not overwhelmingly efficient, sure, but nowhere near the 18 percent they shot from long range on Tuesday. The Bishops didn’t land a single three in the second half.
“It wasn’t easy, just physical the whole way through,” Gray said. “We knew we had to come play. Kudos to Bishop England on a great season. I just don’t know what to say really, man. We’re just happy to get out of here with a win.”
Bishop England has been eliminated in the third round of the postseason now two of the past three years, just a game short of the Lower State round that’s eluded the Bishops since 1968.