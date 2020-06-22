Bishop England, Oceanside win lawsuit against SC High School League

A Richland County judge has ruled in favor of Bishop England High School, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and other private and charter schools in their lawsuit against the S.C. High School League.

Judge Jocelyn Newman on Monday granted the plaintiff schools' request for a temporary injunction that will delay enforcement of new SCHSL rules regarding athletic eligibility and transfers at private and charter schools in the High School League, set to go into effect on July 1.

"Plaintiffs have properly established that they would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted, that they will likely succeed on the merits of the litigation, and that no adequate remedy at law exists. This Court, having exercised its discretion, finds that injunctive relief is proper," Newman wrote in her decision.

At issue in the suit are new amendments passed by the SCHSL legislative assembly earlier this year.

Under one new rule, most students transferring from a traditional school to a private or charter school would have to sit out a year before gaining athletic eligibility. Under another new rule, incoming ninth-graders who enroll at a charter or private school, but live outside of that school's assigned attendance zone, would have to sit out a year of athletic competition.

