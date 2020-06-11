Bishop England, Oceanside suit against SCHSL moves forward, but in Richland County

A Greenville County judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against the S.C. High School League by Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate Academy, among others, can move forward.

But Judge Perry H. Gravely also ruled that the case must be moved from Greenville County to Richland County, home of the S.C. High School League offices.

Bishop England and Oceanside are among a group of 12 private and charter schools that filed suit against the SCHSL, alleging that new rules passed by the High School League "intentionally and illegally discriminate" against such schools. The new rules, set to go into effect on July 1, address issues of athletic eligibility and student transfers. Plaintiff schools are seeking a temporary injunction against SCHSL enforcement of the new rules.

Attorneys for the High School League sought to have the suit dismissed, arguing that the schools lacked standing and had failed to "allege the necessary elements for injunctive relief." Failing dismissal, the High School League sought to have the case moved to Richland County.

Judge Gravely ruled that the plaintiff schools do have standing, and rejected the second argument as "a basis for dismissal."

But the judge did agree with the High School League that the case should be moved to Richland County.

"The Courts have been clear that a defendant has a fundamental right to be tried in the county of its residence as determined by the venue statutes," the judge wrote.

Under the new rules, most students who transfer from “traditional” boundary schools to non-traditional charter and private schools would have to sit out a year before they would be eligible to play for any athletic team.

And a new amendment to the "ninth-grade" rule would require that ninth-graders entering BE or Oceanside from outside their assigned attendance zone would be ineligible to play sports during their freshmen years. Oceanside, in Mount Pleasant, has the same attendance zone as Wando High School, as assigned by the High School League. Bishop England, a private school on Daniel Island, was assigned the same attendance zone as the new Philip Simmons High School. BE previously had all of Charleston County as its assigned attendance zone.