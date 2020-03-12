Bishop England, Oceanside say they are 'targeted' by new transfer rules

Athletic directors at Bishop England High School and Oceanside Collegiate believe their schools are being unfairly targeted by new transfer rules passed by the S.C. High School League's legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The state’s athletic directors overwhelming passed new legislation that will make it more difficult for students from traditional boundary schools to transfer to non-traditional charter and private schools such as Oceanside, a charter school, and Bishop England, a private school.

But an amendment that would have put private and charter schools in their own playoff bracket for championships did not pass. Most of the state’s athletic directors voted for the amendment – 113 to 100 – but it needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

“I was shocked that many would support it,” Rock Hill athletic director Bill Warren said. “I think if we all play under the same rules, then we should all be able to play for the same state championships. I was against it.

Under the new rules that were adopted, most students who transfer from traditional boundary schools to non-traditional charter and private schools would have to sit out a year before they would eligible to play for any athletic team. Those rule changes drew the ire of Oceanside AD Chad Grier and Bishop England's Paul Runey.

“Absolutely we are being targeted,” said Grier, who also coaches football. “They are just punishing people for being successful. So, their solution is to dumb it down to the lowest common denominator. Those schools are not going to try and get better or work harder. They don’t want to do that. They should be thinking about how they can improve their programs instead of trying to tear down someone else.”

Three years ago, the High School League passed the "ninth-grade entry rule" that allowed students to transfer into any high school in the state by the ninth grade and be immediately eligible athletically — even if the student lived outside that school’s attendance zone. For example, a student in North Charleston High School’s attendance zone could play for West Ashley that same year if the student transferred in by the ninth grade.

Under the new rules, that same student would have to sit out a full calendar year before being eligible to participate in any sports program, even junior varsity teams.

“The so-called ninth-grade entry rule has only been in place three years,” said High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton. “As long as a student enrolled by the ninth grade they were eligible to play immediately. Prior to that, you’d have to sit out a year if you transferred. What they voted on (Wednesday) just goes back to the original rule. That’s all that happened. I don’t think this will affect as many people as some think it will, I just think it puts everyone on the same playing field.”

Another rule the assembly approved requires students who transfer from public schools to a charter or private school within the same district to sit out a year athletically. In the past, students from Oceanside and Wando, because they were in the same attendance zone and were under the same superintendent, could transfer without penalty.

The new rule passed by a 168-45 margin.

“We wanted to even the playing field," said Rock Hill's Warren, whose principal, Ozzie Ahl, introduced the two transfer amendments to the legislative assembly. “It makes all schools, public, public-charter and private schools play under the same rules. They can draw students from the same attendance zones that are established by where their building sits. We felt like these changes will help balance the competitive advantage that some of the charter schools and private schools have had in the past.”

Over the years, Bishop England was able to draw students from Charleston County without having them sit out a year. Now, the Bishops have been assigned the same attendance zone as Philip Simmons High School.

“We lost Charleston County as our attendance zone because we don’t have a common superintendent,” Runey said. “Now, if a parent calls me about coming to Bishop England, I have to tell them unless they move to Daniel Island, their child is basically going to have sit out a year before they can play a sport. What the assembly has done (Wednesday) is basically take away school choice."

Bishop England traditionally wins the state’s Athletic Director’s Cup given to the state’s top athletic department. In 2019, MaxPreps, a national high school website, ranked Bishop England as the No. 1 high school sports program in the nation among medium-sized schools.

Mount Pleasant’s Oceanside Collegiate was ranked No. 5 nationally among small-sized schools by MaxPreps.

In 2010, traditional schools (which draw students from specific geographic boundaries) won 14 of 18 state titles in Class AA. Last year, those schools won just five of 19 state championships. Since 2017, charter, magnet and private schools have won 42 of 57 state titles (74 percent), despite making up less than 20 percent of schools at the Class AA level. Bishop England, which competes in Class AAA, has captured more state titles than any other school in South Carolina.

“One of the athletic directors said that 75 percent of all state championships are won by charter and private schools,” Runey said. “He said it was hard to tell his kids that they only had a 25 percent chance of winning. I wanted to say, 'Tell them to work harder. You come and walk my halls and tell me where my advantage is.'”

The Bishops were moved up a classification to Class AAA in 2017 and have won 24 state titles in 12 different sports (including baseball, basketball and volleyball) since the reclassification. Oceanside Collegiate has also started to flex its athletic muscle, winning state titles in soccer, lacrosse and golf.

“I know Paul’s been fighting these battles for years,” Grier said. “I know people have been out to get them forever.”

In the most recent reclassification that was released in December, Oceanside Collegiate would move from Class AA to Class AAA and would be placed in Region 8-AAA with Bishop England, Hanahan, Academic Magnet, North Charleston and Battery Creek.

The dispute between traditional and private/charter schools isn’t unique to South Carolina.

Pennsylvania, which has a high number of parochial schools in its association, has been wrestling with this issue since the mid-1980s and still has no solutions. High school athletic associations in Georgia and Tennessee already have charter/private schools compete in their own playoff brackets, separate from the traditional schools. In most scenarios, charter and private schools still compete in the same geographic regions and against the same teams, but have their own playoffs after the regular season.

Runey said he’s confident that private and charter schools would take legal action if the High School League changes its status for playoffs. Private schools in Alabama and several other states have challenged and won cases against high school associations after they were reclassified using multipliers or put in separate playoffs.

Grier said he’d like to see the SCHSL err on the side of the students.

“I understand it’s hard to legislate all the schools in the state because the needs of each school and each school district are different,” Grier said. “The needs of Class AAAAA schools are different then Class A and Class AA schools. We’ve got a lot of rural, smaller schools and you can’t legislate them the same because their needs are so different. It’s an unenviable task. I think though that it’s gotten so politically charged that it’s not about the kids anymore.”