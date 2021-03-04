Bishop England, Military Magnet shooting for state championships this weekend

AIKEN — Bishop England is seeking its sixth state title in 10 years and Military Magnet is shooting for its first in school history this weekend at the S.C. High School League basketball state championships at USC-Aiken.

The Bishop England girls (12-1) play Keenan (17-2) for the Class AAA title March 5 at 4 p.m. The game is a rematch of the 2019 championship game, won by Bishop England. The Lady Bishops are in the finals for the eighth time in the last 10 years and have won six state championships during the run.

“We’ve been pretty good for the most part in the playoffs but we have to be really good on Friday,” Bishop England coach Paul Runey said. “Keenan is a really good basketball team. They have one great player and a lot of others who can hurt you. We have our work cut out for us.”

Keenan’s “great” player is sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who averages 25.5 points per game and is one of the nation’s top players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bishop England senior guards Lily Woods and Jaiha Williams will be tasked with containing Fulwiley. The Bishops' defense has been one of the state’s best this season.

Runey will be coaching with a heavy heart after the passing of his wife, Patty, on Feb. 17. Bishop England’s playoff run began five days later. The coach says having basketball as a distraction has been a good thing.

“I have my moments where it really hits me but basketball, and this team, has been great for me,” Runey said. “I saw my wife one time in the last 40 days (due to COVID-19 restrictions). She has been out of the house for 80 days. She was sick but we were hoping that she was getting well enough to possibly come home soon. It was quite a shock to get that call.”

For the Military Magnet girls (9-3), the game against Southside Christian (15-2) on March 6 (4 p.m.) will be the school’s second straight attempt at winning the Class A title. The Eagles lost to High Point Academy in last year’s championship game.

“Doesn’t matter who we play, this was the goal,” coach Nathaniel Taylor said after his team’s Lower State title win over Estill. “We know whoever we play will be deserving to be there. We just have to play better than we did last year. We learned a lot from that experience.”

The Eagles are led by sophomore all-state guard Chazmin Bradley, who averages 14.1 points per game. Sophomore guards Kaelin Davis and Rykia Jakes also average in double figures.

All of the state championship games can be viewed on MyTv Charleston.

Four titles already have been decided. On March 3, Saluda defeated Silver Bluff in the Class AA girls championship game. Southside Christian defeated Scott’s Branch for the Class A boys title.

On March 4, Westside won the Class AAAA girls championship with a win over North Myrtle Beach. Marlboro County defeated Seneca in the AAA boys finals.

One championship game has been postponed due COVID-19. The Class AAAAA girls game between Clover and Sumter will be played later this month.

In the Class AAAA boys game March 5, Hilton Head will play South Pointe, which is coached by former Burke star Melvin Watson.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Class AAA girls

4 p.m. – Bishop England vs. Keenan

Class AA boys

7:30 p.m. – Wade Hampton vs. Christ Church

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Class AAAA boys

Noon – Hilton Head vs. South Pointe

Class A girls

4 p.m. – Military Magnet vs. Southside Christian

Class AAAAA boys

7:30 – Dorman vs. River Bluff