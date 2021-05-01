You have permission to edit this article.
Bishop England girls top Oceanside Collegiate for fifth straight lacrosse state championship

IRMO - The dominance of the Bishop England girl’s lacrosse team could not be slowed even without five players out due to various injuries.

The Battling Bishops claimed their fifth consecutive state championship and ran their winning streak to 64 games with a 25-2 dismantling of Oceanside Collegiate in the Class AAAA state championship at Irmo’s W.C. Hawkins Stadium.

In four playoff games, Bishop England (18-0) outscored its opponents 85-4 and finished the season with a 325-34 advantage in scoring. This was the third meeting this season between the Bishops and Sharks and Bishop England won the three matchups by a combined 65-10 margin.

The Bishops received goals from eight different players. Elisabeth Tausig, the state’s leading scorer, led the way with seven goals. Frances Poch and Henley Bredemann adding four each, Evelyn Kitchin and Lauren Wysong chipping in with three each, Bo Rosato contributing two and Graison Liverett and Fiona Kelly scoring one apiece.

Oceanside Collegiate (12-5) was in the state finals for the first time ever. The Sharks received goals from Haley Waller and Sage Adams.

The Bishop England boys will compete for the Class AAAA state title against A.C. Flora at 3:30 pm. Complete coverage will be online later tonight.

