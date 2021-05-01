Bishop England’s Kassidy Keating, right, Evelyn Kitchin, and Elizabeth Tausig (24) celebrate after dumping the water cooler on head coach Jeff Weiner, left, after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig scores against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
Bishop England girls top Oceanside Collegiate for fifth straight lacrosse state championship
By CHRIS DEARING
Special to Post and Courier
1 of 2
Bishop England’s Kassidy Keating, right, Evelyn Kitchin, and Elizabeth Tausig (24) celebrate after dumping the water cooler on head coach Jeff Weiner, left, after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig scores against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
IRMO - The dominance of the Bishop England girl’s lacrosse team could not be slowed even without five players out due to various injuries.
The Battling Bishops claimed their fifth consecutive state championship and ran their winning streak to 64 games with a 25-2 dismantling of Oceanside Collegiate in the Class AAAA state championship at Irmo’s W.C. Hawkins Stadium.
In four playoff games, Bishop England (18-0) outscored its opponents 85-4 and finished the season with a 325-34 advantage in scoring. This was the third meeting this season between the Bishops and Sharks and Bishop England won the three matchups by a combined 65-10 margin.
The Bishops received goals from eight different players. Elisabeth Tausig, the state’s leading scorer, led the way with seven goals. Frances Poch and Henley Bredemann adding four each, Evelyn Kitchin and Lauren Wysong chipping in with three each, Bo Rosato contributing two and Graison Liverett and Fiona Kelly scoring one apiece.
Oceanside Collegiate (12-5) was in the state finals for the first time ever. The Sharks received goals from Haley Waller and Sage Adams.
1 of 19
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig scores against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Ryley Dengler hands out medals to teammates after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’ Kassidy Keating (5) jokes around with teammate Leslie Wysong (4) before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Allie Dominiak (11) and Anna Engler (27) cheer on teammates during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England players huddle before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Evelyn Kitchin follows through on a shot during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Allie Dominiak (11) cheers on her teammates before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Lauren Wysong, left, and Oceanside Collegiate’s Madison Mayer (3) compete for the ball during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig (24) is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Charlotte Stiles (5) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Carly Maciver celebrates with teammates after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s XXXX during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England players celebrate after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Lauren Wysong (18) is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Kiera Armitage during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Annie Dhabliwa is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Hannah Picinich (16) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England fans gather to congratulate players after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig (24) is defended by Darlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Evelyn Kitchin reacts after scoring a goal during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig looks for a shot against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Kassidy Keating, right, Evelyn Kitchin, and Elizabeth Tausig (24) celebrate after dumping the water cooler on head coach Jeff Weiner, left, after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
Bishop England girls beat Oceanside Collegiate in lacrosse state championship
The Bishop England girl’s lacrosse team claimed their fifth consecutive state championship and ran their winning streak to 64 games with a 25-2 dismantling of Oceanside Collegiate in the Class AAAA state championship at Irmo’s W.C. Hawkins Stadium.
1 of 19
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig scores against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Ryley Dengler hands out medals to teammates after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’ Kassidy Keating (5) jokes around with teammate Leslie Wysong (4) before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Allie Dominiak (11) and Anna Engler (27) cheer on teammates during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England players huddle before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Evelyn Kitchin follows through on a shot during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Allie Dominiak (11) cheers on her teammates before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Lauren Wysong, left, and Oceanside Collegiate’s Madison Mayer (3) compete for the ball during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig (24) is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Charlotte Stiles (5) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Carly Maciver celebrates with teammates after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s XXXX during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England players celebrate after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Lauren Wysong (18) is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Kiera Armitage during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Annie Dhabliwa is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Hannah Picinich (16) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England fans gather to congratulate players after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig (24) is defended by Darlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Evelyn Kitchin reacts after scoring a goal during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig looks for a shot against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Kassidy Keating, right, Evelyn Kitchin, and Elizabeth Tausig (24) celebrate after dumping the water cooler on head coach Jeff Weiner, left, after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
The Bishop England boys will compete for the Class AAAA state title against A.C. Flora at 3:30 pm. Complete coverage will be online later tonight.