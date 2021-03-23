Bishop England girls lacrosse team picking up where it left off

Bishop England appears to be on track to claim its fifth consecutive state championship in girls lacrosse.

The Bishops likely would have won their fifth title a year ago, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out all spring sports. Bishop England coach Jeff Weiner says the biggest obstacle in his team's way this season is still the virus.

“We are really good,” said Weiner, whose team won the Class AAAA title in 2019. “This team has been pretty dominant so far and I honestly feel the state championship is ours to lose. But you never know with this virus. We’ve already been through quarantine for 10 days right before our first game.

"It’s tough not knowing what the next day brings., This thing could be an issue for any team and I believe it’s the only thing that can prevent us from winning again.”

Bishop England is off to an 8-0 start, which includes wins over several quality programs across the state. The Bishops have won 54 consecutive games and Weiner has a host of players on his current roster that played on the 2019 championship team.

“We have a good group, a mixture of veteran players and some really talented underclassmen,” he said. “The sport is really strong here. We have 45 girls on the two rosters (varsity and junior varsity). We are going to be good for a while.”

Junior Elizabeth Tausig is the team’s top offensive player and leads the state in scoring with 24 goals and 43 assists through eight games. Sophomore Evelyn Kitchin has scored 28 goals with 14 assists and junior Olivia Head has 14 goals.

The Bishops have outscored opponents, 141-10, and freshman goalie Lizzie Tompkins has allowed just eight goals with 14 saves.

Other key returning veterans include seniors Victoria Roe, Lauren Wysong and Coco Pampu, and junior Frances Poch.

While Bishop England is the top team in the Lowcountry, Wando is expected to contend for the Class AAAAA title. Lucy Beckham is a first-year program but looks solid, as does Oceanside Collegiate.

Baseball polls

Summerville (7-1) remains the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA in the latest statewide rankings from the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association. Berkeley (6-1) entered the rankings at No. 4 in Class AAAAA while Wando dropped out of the top 10.

James Island (4-2) is ranked eighth in Class AAAA while Oceanside Collegiate (6-0) and Bishop England (2-4-1) are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in AAA. The two teams will play twice next week in region play.