Bishop England girls headed back to state basketball finals

Three things that have become a certainty. Death, taxes and Bishop England’s girls basketball team playing for a state championship.
For the eighth time in the last 10 seasons, the Bishops are back in the state finals after claiming the Class AAA Lower State title with a 48-27 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson on March 1. Bishop England will play Keenan in the state title game on Friday at 4 p.m., at USC Aiken.
Coach Paul Runey has guided the program to six state titles and said his team found a way to win on a night when they were not at their best.
“Thank God statistics don’t determine the winner because this was a nightmare,” said Runey, who has more than 700 career victories. “I don’t know how many layups we missed, but it was enough to give me more gray hair. But, our girls played hard. In all of our playoff games so far, our defense has really swarmed, so I have been real pleased with that part.”
Junior center Princess Scott turned in the best performance of her career, scoring 13 points while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking two shots. Senior guard Lily Woods scored 14 points, making all 10 of her free throw attempts. Junior guard Ally Dominiak added 11 points.
But, the game was won on the defensive end. Orangeburg-Wilkinson made only 10 field goals, including a 4-of-17 effort from beyond the arc. Bishop England limited O-W’s leading scorer, Shar’dasia Zeigler, to 10 points. Zeigler came into the game averaging 20.5 points per game and had only four points through three quarters.
“We knew their guards could shoot the ball,” said Runey. “Our idea was they would have to beat us from 25 feet. We got them in some foul trouble, and that really helped us, but our defensive effort was really good. If we’re going to win, it has to be with our defense.”
Two other Lowcountry teams were playing for Lower State titles on Monday but both came away on the short end of the scoreboard.
Wando’s girls team lost in the Class AAAAA Lower State finals to Sumter 34-27, scoring just two points in the final period. The game was tied at 25 heading into the fourth.
Woodland’s boys team lost in the Class AA Lower State finals to Wade Hampton 83-65.
On Tuesday, Military Magnet will seek a second straight Class A Lower State title, taking on Estill at Lake Marion High School.