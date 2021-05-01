Bishop England’s Kassidy Keating, right, Evelyn Kitchin, and Elizabeth Tausig (24) celebrate after dumping the water cooler on head coach Jeff Weiner, left, after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig scores against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier
Bishop England girls, boys claim lacrosse state championships
By CHRIS DEARING
Special to Post and Courier
COLUMBIA – The Bishop England boys and girls lacrosse teams made it a clean sweep in the Class AAAA championships.
Early Saturday at Irmo's W.C. Hawkins Stadium, the Battling Bishops girl’s squad steamrolled Oceanside Collegiate 25-2 to tie a state record with five consecutive state titles. Later in the afternoon, Bishop England's boys wrestled momentum in the early going and held on for an 11-7 victory over A.C. Flora.
The Bishop England girls have arguably played the toughest lacrosse schedule in the state. The fact they came through it unblemished and rarely challenged was not lost on coach Jeffrey Weiner.
“There is not much you can say. We are 18-0,” Weiner said. “We have played well all season against the toughest teams in South Carolina. We played Wando, we played Chapin, we played Fort Mill and we beat everybody. (Class) AAAA or AAAAA, I don’t care, I still think we are the best.”
In four playoff games, Bishop England (18-0) outscored its opponents 85-4 and finished the season with a 325-34 advantage in scoring. This was the third meeting this season between the Bishops and Sharks, with Bishop England winning the three by a combined 65-10 margin.
The Bishops received goals from eight different players. Elisabeth Tausig led the way with seven goals. Frances Poch and Henley Bredemann added four each, Evelyn Kitchin and Lauren Wysong chipped in with three each, Bo Rosato contributed two and Graison Liverett and Fiona Kelly scored one apiece.
“It feels amazing after not being able to do it last year,” Tausig said. “It is great to have everyone here to support us and bring another championship back to Bishop England.”
Oceanside Collegiate (12-5) was making its first state championship game appearance. The Sharks scored first on a Haley Waller goal. That was short-lived, though, as Bishop England countered with 14 straight goals to take a 14-1 lead by the half.
Sage Adams scored the other Sharks goal.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Oceanside coach Holly Bronco said. “These girls are all heart and hustle. I feel like getting to a state final is a huge hurdle. Next, we work on winning it.”
It was a little tougher for the Bishop England (11-4) boys. They trailed early but rallied behind five straight goals from senior Dennis Treasurer to take control before withstanding a late rally that saw the Falcons get within two goals a couple of times in fourth period.
It is the second state title for the Bishops boys team.
“Obviously, it feels good,” Bishops coach Tyler Tracy said. “It was a tough battle all throughout. Hats off to A.C. Flora. They are a great team. But our guys worked hard all year long, and we have pushed them hard. It feels great to see their work pay off.”
The Bishops trailed 3-2, but Treasurer went on a scoring outburst to make it 8-4 in the third quarter after Bishop England held a 7-4 lead at the half. From there, the defense held tough and limited the Falcons attack that had scored 52 goals in three playoff games coming in.
Robert Pilla added three goals, Watson McLoud chipped in two and Michael Long contributed one.
“It’s surreal. We have been working for this all year,” Treasurer said. “To finally get to hold that trophy is unreal. We have worked for this our whole life. This is for us.”
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig scores against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Ryley Dengler hands out medals to teammates after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’ Kassidy Keating (5) jokes around with teammate Leslie Wysong (4) before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Allie Dominiak (11) and Anna Engler (27) cheer on teammates during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England players huddle before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Evelyn Kitchin follows through on a shot during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Allie Dominiak (11) cheers on her teammates before the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Lauren Wysong, left, and Oceanside Collegiate’s Madison Mayer (3) compete for the ball during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig (24) is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Charlotte Stiles (5) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Carly Maciver celebrates with teammates after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s XXXX during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England players celebrate after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Lauren Wysong (18) is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Kiera Armitage during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Annie Dhabliwa is defended by Oceanside Collegiate’s Hannah Picinich (16) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England fans gather to congratulate players after the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig (24) is defended by Darlin Ripperda (9) during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Evelyn Kitchin reacts after scoring a goal during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game against Oceanside Collegiate at at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig looks for a shot against Oceanside Collegiate’s Karlin Ripperda during the South Carolina Class AAAA Girls lacrosse championship game at Irmo High School in Irmo, S.C. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bishop England won 25-2. Photo by Sean Rayford for the Post and Courier
