Bishop England falls to Keenan in Class AAA girls basketball state championship game

Aiken – It would have been a comeback for the ages, one of the best in state championship game history.
Down by 19 points in the third quarter of the Class AAA state championship game against Keenan, the Bishop England girls basketball team rallied to within three points of the lead with 51 seconds remaining. But, that was as close as they would get, eventually falling 62-55.
Keenan sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, a national prospect, scored 29 points with seven steals and six assists. She was the difference, as Bishop England coach Paul Runey feared going into the game.
“Hat’s off to Keenan, they’re a really good team. We just dug ourselves too much of a hole early,” Runey said. “I thought the girls really gave a fantastic effort. We were able to cut it down to three, but stopping Fulwiley just was next to impossible tonight. She’s a difference maker.”
Senior guard Lily Woods scored 21 points to pace Bishop England, while junior guard Ally Dominiak added 18 points. Junior Ella Schar scored nine points, and junior center Princess Scott hauled in 10 rebounds.
The Bishops fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, committing seven turnovers against the Keenan full-court press.
“We didn’t handle it (press) at all,” Runey said. “We worked on it for three days. We knew it was coming, but we failed to get the ball to the middle. That gave Keenan a heckuva jump on us. It took us too long to get on track.”
Woods provided the Bishops’ first points of the game with 2:08 left in the quarter. Keenan led by double digits throughout the first half and led 37-20 at halftime. Fulwiley had 17 points at the break, including three NBA range 3-pointers.
Keenan’s largest lead at 45-26 came with 5:19 left in the third quarter. Bishop England outscored the Raiders 29-17 over the rest of the game. Bishop England got the lead to single digits (50-42) for the first time since the early going on a Woods layup with 5:36 left in the game.
“I am real proud of these girls. They showed a lot of guts,” Runey said. “I just wish we had not dug ourselves such a deep hole. Lot of good effort tonight, lot of hustle. We just came up short.”
Bishop England shot 36.2 percent from the field for the game but 47.4 percent in the fourth quarter. The Bishops made 16 of their 25 field goals in the second half.
Keenan shot 33.3 percent from the field and only 16.7 percent in the fourth quarter. Fulwiley made 10 field goals on 31 shot attempts.
Bishop England was playing in their eighth title game in the last 10 years, and was seeking a seventh state championship.