Bishop England belted back-to-back home runs in the top of the 13th inning and beat Hanahan, 5-3, in a crucial Region 7-AAA baseball matchup on Tuesday night at Hanahan’s Sportsman’s Field.
The win pushed the two teams into a first-place tie in the region standings, each with two losses in league play. Game 2 of the region two-game series is on Friday night at Bishop England.
With two outs and nobody on base in the 13th, catcher Jarren McCoy hammered a homer to left to give the Bishops a 4-3 lead. Chase Loggins followed a few pitches later with a blast to almost the same place for a key insurance run.
Hanahan put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the 13th before Jonathan Barham’s deep fly to left center was caught at the fence.
“Great game. Both teams made some mistakes and had some chances to win it earlier but it ended up being a very long night,” Bishop England coach Mike Darnell said. “Our team is so, so close. We’re getting there. We just make a few mental mistakes that cost us. But we also made some plays and ended up getting some real solid pitching.”
Neither starting pitcher was able to make it to the seventh inning as Hanahan starter Charlie Toman and Bishop England starter Danny Brooks left before the seventh with the score tied at three. Toman did not allow his first hit until the fifth inning.
Hanahan reliever Trey Pooser went seven innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Bishop England’s William Anderson went seven innings of scoreless ball, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts.
Bishop England scored an unearned run in the fifth for a 1-0 lead but the Hawks answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth with shortstop Randy Scott delivering a two-run double.
The Bishops answered with two runs in the sixth on Anderson’s two-run single up the middle, chasing Toman from the mound.
Bishop England committed three errors in the bottom of the sixth, scoring the tying run on an errant pick-off attempt at first, allowing a runner from third to score.
Hanahan left 12 runners on base in the game, including leaving the bases loaded twice.
“We had our chances, really missed on some opportunities,” Hanahan coach Brian Mitchell said. “In games like these, where you know going in that it’s probably going to be very close, you have to score those runs when you have the chance.”
Barham finished with three hits for Hanahan and Camden Mitchell had a pair. The Hawks finished with nine hits while Bishop England tallied eight.