Bishop England and Woodland claimed girls state track and field titles on Saturday, while Military Magnet took the Class A boys championship at the S.C. High School League state meet at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
The Bishops won their second Class AAA girls title in three years. Woodland's girls took their third straight Class AA title, while Military Magnet — led by Kevin Holman's four gold medals — won its first boys state title.
Winners of multiple individual titles:
• Military Magnet's Kevin Holman, who took three individual golds in Class A: 100 meters in 11.07 seconds, 400 meters in 51.45 seconds and 200 meters in 22.44 seconds. He also ran on Military Magnet's winning 4x100 relay team.
• Philip Simmons' Noah Ward took three individual golds in the AA boys meet: The 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 33.91 seconds, the 800 meters in 1:56.96 and the 3,200 in 10:03.08.
• Philip Simmons' Hailey Meyers also won three times: In the Class AA girls 1,600 in 5:16.76; the 800 in 2:19.57; and the 3,200 in 11:59.30.
• Wando's David Kowalchik won two titles, taking the AAAAA boys discus at 181 feet, 10 inches, and the shot put at 58-01½. His brother and teammate Paul Kowalchik was third in both events.
• Woodland's Auyana Carson took gold in the AA girls long jump at 18-03½ and the triple jump at 38-05½.
• Augustis Faiser of St. John's won the Class A boys 110 hurdles in 15.65 seconds, and the 400 hurdles in 59.75 seconds.
• Academic Magnet's Colin Baker was first in the AAA boys 1,600 meters in 4:21.14 and the 3,200 meters in 9:15.53.
Bishop England girls
For the Bishop England girls, Grace Hotchkiss won a gold medal in the pole vault at 12 feet, 8 inches, with Kimber Keene fifth; and Emma Albano won a state title in the discus at 129-6, with Kelsey Stieby sixth. Albano and Stieby also scored in the shot put, with Albano third and Stieby fourth.
Katie Brooks was third in the high jump and eighth in the triple jump; and Patricia George was third in the 400 meters and eighth in the 800.
The Bishops scored big in the relays, with the 4x800 relay team taking gold in 9:48.16 and the 4x400 relay team second in 4:10.95.
Military Magnet boys
Aside from Holman's standout effort, Military Magnet also got a first from Tariq Ulmer in the pole vault at 9-06. Ulmer was second in the 110 hurdles, with teammate Josue Salazar sixth. They also placed in the 400 hurdles.
Garnaris McCormick took a fifth in the 800 and a sixth in the 1,600, with Xavier White sixth in the 800; Deondre Waites was eighth in the 400 and fourth in the triple jump; Joshua Brown, Anthony Cruz and Bryce Merihugh placed in the 3,200; and Kelvin Heyward was sixth in the long jump.
Also for Military Magnet, Rashon Gholson was second in the discus, with O'Neal Pinckney seventh; and Jaquavion Smith was sixth in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump.
Woodland girls
In addition to her golds in the long jump and triple jump, Auyana Carson was second in the high jump. Janiah Washington won the AA girls 400 in 1:00.03 and was fourth in the 200. And Woodland took relay golds in the 4x100 and 4x400.
Olivia Rodd was second in the 100 meters; Keyrra Gaddist was second in the 400 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles; Kaytlyn Sweatman was third in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800 and 3,200; Tyleah Moorer was fifth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump; Peyton Herdon and Cynthia Allen were second and third in the pole vault; Zanyah Simmons was seventh in the shot put.
Other title winners
• Bishop England's Logan Desciak in the AAA boys 800 meters in 1:58.53, with teammate Aidan Richter second and Hanahan's Aidan Hatton third.
• Cane Bay's Zane Jackson in the AAAAA boys 3,200 meters in 9:41.66.
• Berkeley's boys in the AAAAA 4x100 relay; Garrett's 4x100 relay team in the Class AA boys; and Cross' 4x400 relay team in Class A boys.
• Berkeley's DJ Chisolm in the AAAAA boys long jump at 24 feet, 6¾ inches.
• Garrett's Shakur Gadsden in the AA boys 200 meters in 22.06 seconds.
• Academic Magnet's Isabella Darce in the girls AAA 400 meters in 58.46 seconds.
• Berkeley's Jaquoia Williams in the AAAAA girls long jump at 18-10.
• Wando 8th-grader Hannah Togami in the AAAAA girls pole vault at 12 feet.
• Baptist Hill's 4x100 relay team in Class A girls.
• Philip Simmons' Najhyrai Watson in the 200 meters in 24.49 seconds.
• Baptist Hill's Rosalyn Bryant in the Class A girls high jump at 5 feet.
Team scores
Class A girls: 1. Governor's School 73; 2. Baptist Hill 60; 3. Estill 47; 7. St. John's 38; 10. Cross 36.
Class AA girls: 1. Woodland 113.5; 2. Philip Simmons 68; 3. Batesburg-Leesville 50.5; 24. Garrett 6; 27. Timberland 3.
Class AAA girls: 1. Bishop England 73; 2. May River 58; 3. Waccamaw 46, Camden 46; 5. Hanahan 42; 17. Academic Magnet 10.
Class AAAA girls: 1. Travelers Rest 72.5; 2. Daniel 68; 3. Beaufort 58.5.
Class AAAAA girls: 1. Hillcrest 93; 2. Nation Ford 77; 3. Westside 44; 9. Wando 30; 10. James Island 28; 12. Berkeley 24; 13. Fort Dorchester 18; 19. Ashley Ridge 11; 21. Summerville 10; 22. Cane Bay 7; 25. West Ashley 4; 27. Stratford 2.
Class A boys: 1. Military Magnet 120; 2. Dixie 85; 3. McBee 78; 8. St. John's 35; 10. Baptist Hill 27; 11. Cross 19.
Class AA boys: 1. St. Joseph's 70; 2. Landrum 57; 3. Philip Simmons 57; 7. Garrett 34; 9. Timberland 25; 13. Woodland 18.
Class AAA boys: 1. May River 70; 2. Keenan 59; 3. Bishop England 51; 11. Academic Magnet 26; 18. Hanahan 11.
Class AAAA boys: 1. Beaufort 93; 2. Hilton Head 57; Westwood 51.
Class AAAAA boys: 1. Byrnes 64; 2. Wando 48; 3. Rock Hill 43; 6. Summerville 38; 7. Berkeley 33; 17. Cane Bay 14; 20. West Ashley 11; 24. James Island 8; 30. Fort Dorchester 4; 31. Stratford 3.