Birmingham Legion FC spoils Charleston Battery's stadium debut

There were days back in April and May, during those endless on-line Zoom training sessions, when Charleston Battery midfielder Jared van Schaik wondered if this night would ever happen.

After a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston Battery finally took the field Sunday night, playing in its first match since early March and in their new facility at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

It wasn’t exactly the debut Charleston had hoped for – Birmingham Legion FC escaped with 2-1 victory over the Battery – but the players, coaching staff and ownership group didn’t seem to mind too much. They were just happy to be playing soccer again.

“It felt like the season wasn’t going to happen at times,” said van Schaik, who has been with the team for six seasons. “For about two months, we never got on the field, we couldn’t go outside much and that was the tough part. Tonight was a little disappointing not to get the result, but that happens. It just felt great to be back out there playing again.”

The USL suspended its season March 12 due to the pandemic. The 35-team league that has clubs in the United States and Canada resumed its shortened season last weekend.

The Battery, which moved from its Daniel Island home to Mount Pleasant in January, was supposed to unveil its new stadium on March 28 against Philadelphia. The pandemic moved that date back by more than three months.

With the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and especially in Charleston County, fans were not allowed to attend Sunday night, but about a dozen Battery faithful stood outside the fence of the stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of the action.

“We’ve been waiting for this night since the team announced they were moving over here,” said long-time Battery season ticket holder Patrick Lewis. “In May, I didn’t think this was ever going to happen. I’m just happy the boys are back on the pitch.”

Players from both teams kneeled during the national anthem and had a moment of silence to support racial justice. Charleston players wore “BLM” armbands for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

After the opening minutes when nerves appeared to be present for both teams, the squads settled down and got accustomed to not having fans in attendance.

“It was definitely a bit strange, but I thought our guys on the bench did a great job of keeping our guys intense,” van Schaik said. “Obviously, we would have loved for the crowd to be here, because they really help keep you in the match, but under the circumstances what can you do. I thought we were focused.”

Charleston had two goals disallowed – one on a foul, the other on an offside call – and hit two posts in the loss.

“We were a bit unlucky, but in your first game back, you are going to have some rust, your decision making isn’t going to be where you'd like,” said Charleston Battery coach Mike Anhaeuser. “We did create a lot of scoring chances. We got down early, didn’t get down and responded. We should have had a couple of goals. It happens. The good thing is we got the chances. That’s a quality team. Birmingham has played once since the stoppage and we’ve got to be a little sharper.’

With temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff and with such a long layoff, the players were eager to get back on the field. After a sluggish start, the Battery controlled large chunks of the action, especially over the final 20 minutes of the match.

“When we got two months into the stoppage, things didn’t seem very bright,” Anhaeuser said. “We were not sure we were going to have a season. But then we got that light, we got the date of July 19 and the guys got focused. The guys have been great during this whole process. It’s our first match back and I’m confident we’ll get better.”

Birmingham took a 1-0 lead when Brian Wright scored 12 minutes into the match.

The Battery evened the score in the 29th minute when Deshawon Nembhard crossed a ball to Zeiko Lewis high in the 18-yard box. The Bermuda native volleyed the ball past Matt van Oekel.

The Legion grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute when Bruno Lapa’s volley deflected off of a Battery defender and slipped past keeper Phil Breno.