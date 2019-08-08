A Bill Murray autographed baseball is among the items being auctioned off this month as the Charleston RiverDogs raise money for MUSC Children’s Health.

The online auction will close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31 and can be accessed at riverdogs.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm.

There are 50 available items for purchase. Some of the more notable ones include a baseball signed by Murray, part owner of the RiverDogs and the team’s official director of fun.

In addition, autographed baseballs from three baseball legends — Tom Glavine of the Atlanta Braves, Reggie Jackson of the New York Yankees and Wade Boggs of the Boston Red Sox — are up for grabs.

CC Sabathia, who currently pitches for the Yankees, also has an autographed baseball in the auction. Other former players with memorabilia in the auction include Braves’ legends Ryan Klesko and Steve Avery.

Current players participating include Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman and Yankees’ stars Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner.

As of Thursday afternoon, the ball with the highest bid was Murray’s at $120.

"He's a beloved guy here in the Lowcountry," said RiverDogs President Dave Echols. "He's also a fan of the sport and has an interest in efforts that benefit MUSC. So I think all of that adds to his popularity."

Baseball-related items aren’t the only ones on the market this month.

A four-night vacation on Isle of Palms, the rental of the Terrace Theater and a stay at Middleton Place are available. In addition, shoppers can bid on a wine-blending experience for two at the Grand Bohemian, a dinner and wine pairing for four at Oak Steakhouse, and several other items.

"We've been partnering with MUSC for a few years and have a lot of efforts in place to help get the new hospital ready for the kids," Echols said. "It helps everyone when we're able to make some calls and get some great items for sale that everyone appreciates."

For more information about the online auction, contact Lisa Dingman at 843-577-3647.