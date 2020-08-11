Big Ten, Pac 12 postpone football to spring due to coronavirus concerns

The Big Ten was the first of the Power Five conferences to postpone its fall football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Pac 12 soon to follow.

Big Ten presidents voted Tuesday to pursue a spring season, the league announced in a historic decision that will impact the rest of college football. The Pac 12 followed shortly thereafter with its own announcement that delayed all sports until 2021. Big 12 presidents also are reportedly meeting Tuesday, with a decision possibly on the docket.

That could leave only the SEC and ACC — home to South Carolina and Clemson, respectively — as the only Power Five leagues attempting to play football in the fall.

The stunning news from the Big Ten and Pac 12 brings to 53 the number of the 130 FBS schools that won't play this fall, in addition to the vast majority of FCS, Division II and Division III programs.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said there is "too much uncertainty" to go forward with a fall season.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

Pac 12 commissioner Larry Scott said it was a "difficult day" for the affected student-athletes.

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” he said. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”

Nebraska issued a statement saying it was "very disappointed" in the Big Ten decision, and Ohio State officials said they supported delaying the start of the season rather than postponing to the spring.

“This is an incredibly sad day for our student-athletes, who have worked so hard and been so vigilant fighting against this pandemic to get this close to their season,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. “My heart aches for them and their families."

But Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez supported the move.

"There are also a variety of unknowns about the interaction of COVID-19 with extreme physical exertion," he said. "As a result, playing the fall season would pose risks that we think are not acceptable for our student-athletes and our athletic staff."

Domino effect?

Will any of the other Power Five leagues follow suit?

According to Florida State president John Thrasher, the ACC and SEC are "aligned" in their determination to play this fall. At an FSU roundtable discussion Tuesday, Thrasher said the Pac 12 and Big 12 are "vacillating."

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said a spring season is "not where the SEC is looking right now."

"I don't think it affects us a whole lot," Tanner said on radio station 107.5 The Game in Columbia. "I know we'd love all the Power Five to be playing. That's a decision they felt like they needed to make.

"I think spring is a challenge, personally. It's not impossible, but I think it's very difficult to go in that direction. It could be something we address, but it's not where we are looking right now."

Florida State's Thrasher said he does not favor a spring season.

"I personally don’t want to play football in the spring," he said. "I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

