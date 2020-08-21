Big Ten blues: Bishop England's Blake Jeresaty makes most of lost season

Blake Jeresaty was in the Big Ten bubble, and he felt it was working.

"Illinois has been great," said Jeresaty, the former Bishop England High School football standout who transferred from Wofford College to the University of Illinois for his final college season. "We get tested for coronavirus every single day, and our student body gets tested twice a week. And you get the result in a matter of hours."

Researchers at Yale and Illinois were among the first to develop a new saliva test to detect the coronarivus, a test that promises to deliver results much more quickly and inexpensively. The University of South Carolina announced this week it would begin using the saliva test; Illinois has been using it since June.

"I've probably been tested upwards of 50 times," said Jeresaty, an FCS All-American lineman at Wofford. "I haven't tested positive once, and our whole team has been doing great, too."

The school's 32,000 undergraduates can go to one of 40 testing stations on-campus and self-administer the saliva test. Results will pop up on their phones via a university-created app in three to five hours.

"I feel completely safe here," said Jeresaty, who will begin classes for a master's degree in finance next week.

That's one reason why the news of Aug. 11 came as a shock to Jeresaty and his Illinois teammates. That's the day the Big Ten decided to shut down its fall football season, moving its conference slate to the spring. The Pac-12 followed suit, leaving the ACC, SEC and Big 12 playing football among the Power Five conferences.

"I remember we had a practice that morning, a great practice," Jeresaty said. "We had no idea, we were flying blind. But I think in the back of our minds we knew it might be our last football activity for a while."

Illinois players got an email from the school's athletic director that afternoon confirming the news, followed by a team meeting with head coach Lovie Smith.

"One reason we were so bummed is because we were like, 'We're doing the right stuff over here,'" Jeresaty said. "And it was working. I'm worried about the ACC and the SEC because I'm not sure if they are testing that much. When students get back on campus it could go downhill fast."

As disappointing as the news was, there's a bright side for Jeresaty, a 6-2, 295-pound center/guard who won the Jacobs Blocking Award at Wofford as the best lineman in the Southern Conference.

"For the first time in 10 years, I'm not playing football in August," he said. "So that's definitely weird. But at the same time, now I really have an opportunity to get better, especially coming from a lower conference like I am.

"It's a good chance for me to get healthy, to get bigger and stronger and faster. They have so many resources here for players from a conditioning and strength standpoint. I feel like I can leverage this time for my benefit, so it's not the worst thing in the world to me."

Illinois is projected to have the best offensive line in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus, and Jeresaty is fighting for a starting spot in that group.

"We had five practices before they called it off, and I thought I showed what I had," he said. "I proved I belonged in that short period of time. I wasn't really concerned with that, but I know I can use this time to get by body right and get ready to be a Big Ten lineman."

The Illini were 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten in 2019, Smith's fourth season as coach, and Jeresaty said expectations are high for this season, whenever it's played. South Carolina State transfer Roderick Perry (6-2, 300) is rated as the best draft-eligible defensive tackle in the Big Ten.

"We think we have the best Illinois team in a long time, and we think we can compete for the Big Ten," Jeresaty said. "And after being around this team, I do think it's possible. We have talent and experience, so that's probably the biggest disappointment.

"But we are staying together as a team. And whenever they say we can play, we're going to play."