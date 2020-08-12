Big South Conference postpones football; Charleston Southern still plans to play

But the league is allowing members to play up to four non-conference games this fall, and Charleston Southern is planning to play those four games, athletic director Jeff Barber said Wednesday

"That's our plan," Barber said. "We have three games right now with Furman, The Citadel and Mercer. I know the Southern Conference has a decision to make. We're going to be looking for at least one guarantee game, and I have a verbal agreement for one right now. Now that we know what the future is going to look like, we're going to make every effort to play all four games."

Barber also said it's possible that CSU could play four football games this fall and compete for the Big South Conference championship in the spring, if a conference schedule is held then.

Big South football already had lost Monmouth and Hampton for the fall season. Big South member North Alabama will also pursue a four-game slate, and Kennesaw State is keeping its 'options open' in the fall, a school release said. Campbell also is still playing its Sept. 12 game at Georgia Southern, according to GSU's athletic director.

Presbyterian College, a former Big South member transitioning to the Pioneer League, also has opted out of the fall football season.

Other fall sports in the Big South include cross country, soccer and volleyball. Fall competitions in other sports are suspended as well.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” said commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”

The Big South's decision leaves only three of 13 FCS leagues still hoping to play this fall — the Southern Conference, Ohio Valley Conference and Southland Conference.

SoCon athletic directors, including those from The Citadel, Wofford and Furman, are slated to meet today, with a presidents meeting set for Thursday.

Earlier this week, ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland said he did not see a way forward for fall sports.

“I find it increasingly difficult to comprehend how we will have competitive athletics this fall,” Noland told WJHL-TV. “I think it will be virtually impossible for us to play competitive sports this fall at ETSU. I think all our team sports will move to the spring. But ultimately that will be a discussion for this Thursday.”

The Division II Gulf South Conference, which includes North Greenville, has pushed back all fall sports, including football, to 2021.