Big South Conference adds Robert Morris University for football

The Big South Conference has added Robert Morris University as an associate member in football starting in 2021, bringing the FCS league to nine members starting with that season.

With the addition of Robert Morris, which is in Pittsburgh, Pa., Big South football will stretch from the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

As of 2021, the league will include five core members in football — Charleston Southern, Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Hampton and North Carolina A&T — along with football-only members Robert Morris, Monmouth, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.

“Throughout the 18-year history of Big South Conference football it has been our goal to grow membership in a smart, deliberative manner, emphasizing consistency with Big South values, commitment to success, and strong leadership,” said Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander. “Robert Morris University football brings all these attributes, and more. With the Colonials coming on board, Big South football gets better, and our future shines that much brighter. We are excited to welcome Robert Morris as the Big South’s ninth football member.”

Robert Morris began playing football at the FCS level in 1994, competing in the Northeast Conference since 1996. The Colonials will compete as a football independent in 2020 as the program works to meet the requirements for a full scholarship FCS program in 2021.

The Colonials have won six NEC titles in football, the latest in 2010. They are coached by Bernard Clark Jr., who played linebacker at the University of Miami and in the NFL. The Colonials were 7-5 last season, including a 31-21 win over Southern Conference member VMI and a 6-1 mark in the NEC.

“This is an excellent opportunity for RMU,” said Robert Morris president Dr. Chris Howard, a former member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. “Football has had a tremendous impact at the university, and joining the Big South will allow Coach Clark, his staff and our student-athletes to take the program to even greater heights.”

Robert Morris has about 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The school announced Monday that 10 of its 15 varsity sports will move from the NEC to the Horizon League. Those sports include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s golf and softball.