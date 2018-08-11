The rest of the nation may have a different opinion.
But in Charleston, Bill Murray is more popular than former Atlanta Braves’ star Tom Glavine and New York Yankees’ legends Reggie Jackson and Willie Banks.
The proof is in the pudding; or in this case, the bidding under way for signed memorabilia being auctioned off by the Charleston RiverDogs, the Yankees' Class A affiliate.
Murray never played a professional sport, though he has appeared in Caddyshack, Space Jam, and other sports-related movies. Still, his impact in sports ranges from these cult classics to being a part owner of the RiverDogs. So just how popular is he?
Place your bid
The Bill Murray baseball is just one of the items up for auction this month as the RiverDogs raise money for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
Murray signed the ball earlier this season, and a letter of authenticity will be included with the purchase.
Fans can make their bids at riverdogs.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm.
The auction started at the beginning of the month. Currently, Murray is leading the way as far as baseball memorabilia goes.
As of Saturday, the bid for the signed Bill Murray ball is $125.99. Glavine, a two-time Cy Young winner and World Series MVP, autographed a baseball that is currently sitting at $101.47.
And the bid for a ball signed by Jackson, a five-time World Series champion, and league MVP, is sitting at $100.
Other big names are also trailing behind Murray. The highest bid for a framed photograph signed by Clemson football coach Dabo Sweeney is $75, while an autographed ball from Braves legend Andruw Jones is at $30.
The auction will last through the end of the month. So there’s plenty of time to make a bid for any of these MLB legends, and Bill Murray.
Not just sports
For those who aren’t the biggest sports fans, the RiverDogs are auctioning off several other prizes.
Among the biggest is a four-night stay in a condo or villa, and two rounds of golf, at the Wild Dunes Habor Course on Isle of Palms.
Similarly, a round of golf and a two-night stay at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island is also up for bid.
Another interesting package includes four passes to the South Carolina aquarium, four passes to the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, and two passes for a helicopter ride at Patriots Point.
Bidding will likely heat up as the month continues, so it’s best to keep track of the items, especially the Murray ball.
The lucky winner can proudly sit the baseball beside a bowl of popcorn the next time they settle in to watch him and Michael Jordan take on the Monstars.