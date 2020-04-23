Berkeley's 'Goliath' transformed into NFL prospect after transferring to S.C. State

Basketball was always Alex Taylor’s first love. Like many kids, Taylor dreamed of becoming the next NBA superstar.

Unlike most kids, Taylor had the size and tools to become a professional athlete one day. He was always the biggest kid in his class. When Taylor was in middle school, he was constantly being mistaken for a student at nearby Berkeley High.

“He wasn’t just the biggest kid at his (middle) school, he was the biggest kid at the high school, too,” said former Clemson and Berkeley High School wide receiver Mal Lawyer, who coached Taylor in youth leagues around Moncks Corner. “He was probably 6-foot-8 and weighed 250 pounds as an eighth grader. He was huge. I called him ‘Goliath’ because he just towered over everyone else in his class.”

Lawyer, who served as the Stags' junior varsity basketball coach at the time, could see the potential in Taylor. Not just on the basketball court, where Taylor dominated because of his size and strength, but on the football field as well. Lawyer begged Taylor to join Berkeley's football team, but the answer was always the same.

“I’d never played football growing up,” Taylor said. “Everyone always wanted me to play football because I was the biggest kid around, but I wasn’t interested.”

Taylor’s mother, Allison Taylor-Gadson, was a standout basketball player at Berkeley High School in the late 1980s, and that was the path her son wanted to take.

“Mom can ball,” Taylor said.

But Lawyer wouldn’t give up. Taylor had football pedigree. His cousins were former Georgia Tech quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton, and defensive back Pierson Prioleau, who has a Super Bowl ring from when he played for the New Orleans Saints. Lawyer used his relationship with Hamilton and Prioleau, along with his leverage as basketball coach, to lure Taylor to the football field. Lawyer promised Taylor if he went out for the football team in the fall after his ninth grade year, he’d get a spot on the basketball team.

The incentive worked.

Taylor played football his final two years at Berkeley. He eventually ended up at S.C. State and now is expected to be selected in the NFL Draft that begins Thursday and concludes Saturday. Taylor, an offensive lineman, is projected as a middle-to-late-round pick in the draft.

"It's like he almost tried to fight who he was inside," Lawyer said. "I think once he accepted that he could play football at the highest level, things started to take off for him."

After earning All-Lowcountry honors in both football and basketball his senior year at Berkeley, Taylor signed to play football at Appalachian State. He spent two years as an offensive tackle on the Mountaineers football team, playing in four games as a redshirt freshman. When the team’s offensive line coach left for N.C. State, things began to sour.

“App State has a great football program, but it wasn’t the right place for me,” Taylor said.

At the conclusion of football season in 2016, Taylor transferred to S.C. State, where he planned to play basketball. But S.C. State basketball coach Murray Garvin didn’t have a scholarship to give, so Taylor would have to earn his spot as a walk-on.

“We saw him sitting on the end of the bench at basketball games and thought, ‘who was that?’ ” S.C. State football coach Buddy Pough said.

A chance meeting with S.C. State offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard, a former offensive lineman at South Carolina and in the NFL, in the Bulldogs' athletic training room resulted in Taylor giving football another try.

“The more we looked into Alex, the more we began to realize that he could help us,” Pough said. “We knew he’d played at Berkeley and at App State, but we just were not sure about his commitment to football.”

By 2018, Taylor had ballooned to almost 350 pounds and wasn't fond of running sprints after basketball practice to get in shape.

“He basically didn’t do a whole that first year he was on our campus,” Pough said with a chuckle. “I think Alex realized pretty quickly that he didn’t have the body type to do all of those suicides during basketball practice.”

Taylor returned to the football field in 2018.

“I think in the back of my mind I knew I’d stepped away from football too soon,” Taylor said. “I knew I could be good at it. I’d been good at it at Berkeley and wanted to give it another try.”

It didn’t take long for Pough to realize he had future NFL talent on his hands. Taylor was rusty and his technique and conditioning needed help, but Pough saw potential.

“By the end of the first practice (Goddard) said he was going to help us,” Pough said. “He was tougher than we thought. He wasn’t one of those big basketball kids that didn’t like contact or didn’t have that nasty streak in them that you need to play football. He could play and with his size and athleticism we knew he would help us.”

Taylor started every game over this final two seasons with the Bulldogs.

“Alex worked hard, he’s a smart kid, you don’t have to tell him things twice,” Pough said. “He wants to get better and when you combine that with all the talent he has, you see why the NFL scouts all came around last fall. The kids on the team made him a captain before his first game, so you know he earned their respect, too.”

Taylor hadn't given much thought to playing in the NFL. It wasn’t until a conversation with Goddard last summer that he began to realistically think about playing professionally.

“When you are as big as me, everyone tells you that you can play in the NFL,” Taylor said. “I never paid them any attention, but when coach said it, I listened. I was like, ‘man I do can this. I can play in the NFL.’”

He spent the 2019 season working on his craft, spending extra time in the film room going over ways to improve his technique. He hit the weight room and began to do more conditioning after practice. He ate healthier and lost weight. His footwork and quickness improved and NFL scouts began to take notice.

Taylor was invited to the prestigious Senior Bowl and later to the NFL Combine where he measured 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds. He was the tallest player at the combine and his 7-foot wing span and 11¼-inch hands were the longest and biggest in the draft. He bench pressed 225 pounds 21 times and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.09 seconds.

He got to meet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the combine.

“I think I showed what I was capable of doing at the Senior Bowl and combine,” Taylor said. “I felt like I belonged with those guys.”

Taylor has heard from more than a dozen NFL teams. He's had NFL interviews via the internet just about every day over the past two weeks. Chicago, New England, Detroit, Indianapolis and Kansas City have shown the most interest.

Some projections have him being selected as early as the fourth round.

“(Taylor) has exceptional combination of length and athleticism that will have NFL evaluators salivating over his potential,” said NFL.com draft analysis Lance Zierlein. “He will need to erase any lingering doubts teams may have about his love and commitment to the game during the draft process."

Taylor has no doubts about his first love nowadays.

“Oh, I’m a football player,” he said.