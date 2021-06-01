Berkeley, Timberland each place 3 on all-state softball; all-region teams announced

Berkeley landed three players on the high school softball Class AAAAA all-state team selected by the S.C. Coaches Association for Women’s Sports.

Jersey Silver, Abby Prince and Gracie DeCuir earned all-state honors after helping lead Berkeley to the Lower State championship series this season. Other area players on the list are Carson Shaw of Summerville, Jewel Cooper of Fort Dorchester and Ashanti Eubanks of Ashley Ridge, which won Lower State.

Colleton County pitcher Whitley Weathers was selected to the Class AAAA all-state team. In Class AAA, Hanahan’s Brooke Patterson and Brooke Jones were selected, along with Kennedy Rhue of Oceanside Collegiate.

In Class AA, Timberland’s Emily Dawson, Abi Harrawood and Hayley Gaskins are joined by Woodland’s Ansley Connolly. Nichole Galloway of Lowcountry Leadership was selected in Class A.

Wilkins steps down at James Island

Veteran basketball coach Stan Wilkins has stepped down as the boys varsity coach at James Island Charter High School. Wilkins coached at the school for 31 years, first as an assistant and then as the head coach for the last 21 seasons.

7-AAAAA all-region baseball

Berkeley – Chevy Wrenn (player of the year), Jackson Proctor, Miller McGuire, Jesse Free. Wando – Marshall Whitmer, Reed Garris, Michael Nastro. Stratford – Josh Davis, Brett Marrs, Bryce Robinson. Goose Creek – Caleb Singleton, Andrew Moore. Cane Bay – Hunter Coleman, Ethan Dotson. Coach of the Year – Landy Cox, Berkeley

8-AAAAA all-region girls soccer

Ashley Ridge – Emma Lowe (player of the year), Emily Danielski, Alyssa Collins, Natalie Gonzalez. Fort Dorchester – Parker Christmas, Angele Hills. Stall – Leslie Coronado-Hernandez. Summerville – Carleigh Shady, Taylor Neville, Meredith Reed. West Ashley – Lizzie Merrill, Lauren Lupton. Coach of the year – Mark Weaver, Ashley Ridge.

8-AAAAA all-region boys soccer

Ashley Ridge – Beckham Boomershine (player of the year), Nathaniel Harris, Logan Karns, Callen Reed. Fort Dorchester – Chase Kennedy, Carlos Murguia Pulido, Drew Kilcoyne. Stall – Jesus Quevedo. Summerville – Robert Peters, Aaron Butts, Carter Shady. West Ashley – Jacob DeAntonio, Carter Blumenstock, Hobie Meekins. Coach of the year – Nate Harris, Ashley Ridge.

8-AAAAA all-region softball

Fort Dorchester – Jewell Cooper (player of the year), Madison Boyd, Makenna Adkins. Ashley Ridge – Ashanti Eubanks, Madeline Ingram, Ellie Rapson. Summerville – Ansley Bennett, Carson Shaw, Logan Goodwin, Shelbie Mazell. West Ashley – Jordan Hoppes, Ashley Gunn. Coach of the year – Larissa Shannon, Ashley Ridge.

8-AAAAA all-region baseball

West Ashley – Alex Smalls (player of the year), Tanner Henderson, Matt Smith. Summerville – Cole Messina, Lane Tobin, PJ Morlando, Aidan Hunter. Ashley Ridge – Nick Vaughn, CJ Van Slooten, Chase Stryker. Fort Dorchester – Tyler Christmas, Donavan Accerbi, Brandon Phillips. Coach of the year – Ronnie Sayer, Fort Dorchester.

SCISA 1-AAA all-region baseball

Pinewood Prep – Aidan Bisbano (player of the year), Lowden Olsen, Cooper Robinson, Luke Hartig, Matt Morris, Noah Cadiz, Ben Beckwith. Porter-Gaud – Emmett DeScherer, Cooper Holbrook, Kyle Stock, Sam Teich, Reis Perry. First Baptist – LT Dantzler, Alex Mitchell. Northwood Academy – James Goodwin. Coach of the year – Jay Buddin, Pinewood Prep.